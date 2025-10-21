Fish and chips might be a British classic, but you don’t need to head across the pond for a good basket of the beloved staple. Quite a few American spots have perfected the pub favorite, but there are key things to look for when ordering, according to Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals.

Moist, flaky fish: The fish should be thick, juicy, and perfectly cooked. Never dry or rubbery. Cod, haddock, or pollock work best because they’re mild and flake apart in large, tender pieces.

Crisp, airy batter: The batter should shatter when you bite it. Thin, golden, and never soggy. I like a good beer batter for that lightness and subtle malt flavor that complements the fish beautifully.

Chips that hold their own: The fries should be thick cut and crispy on the outside, fluffy inside. They’re not just a side. They’re half the experience. Bonus points if they’re double fried.

Bright, tangy balance: A squeeze of lemon or a good homemade tartar sauce cuts through the richness and brings the dish to life. Even better with malt vinegar if you like it classic!

Now that you know how proper fish and chips are served, here are the top six places that chefs Eat This, Not That! spoke to recommend.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has 166 locations scattered across the county, with many located in Florida, the polished upscale chain is known for its fresh seasonal seafood items, including fish and chips. “Bonefish provides a refined application of frying technique,” says Chef Joe Nierstedt | Katsubo in Charleston, SC. “The batter is notably clean and crisp—it complements the fish without overwhelming it.” He adds, “The flaky integrity of the fish remains the focus. It’s a plate that demonstrates that thoughtful preparation can bring a level of measured quality and balance to what is often heavy chain fare.”

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips has just a few locations but the small chain focuses on the traditional English dish and it’s a go-to for Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “For fish and chips, I’d go with Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips,” he says. ” It’s crisp, balanced, and surprisingly good for a chain.”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has a long-standing reputation of serving high quality and fresh seafood that consistently delivers. For fish and chips, it’s a great option. “The cod tastes clean, not oily and the fry remains crisp without overpowering the fish,” says Brian Gunterman butcher, pit master, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. ” It is precision disguised as simplicity.” Chef Rena is also a fan. She says it’s “Probably the most consistently great fish and chips I’ve had from a chain.” She adds, “The cod is thick, flaky, and always fresh. It’s coated in a perfectly crisp beer batter. They serve it with coleslaw and tartar sauce that actually complement the dish, not overwhelm it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Lobster

After significant financial woes, Red Lobster is making a comeback and Chef Rena says the fish and chips are a must-have. “Their hand battered fish is golden, crunchy, and surprisingly well-balanced,” she explains. “It’s not greasy like you’d expect from a big chain. I recommend pairing it with their Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and it’s a comfort meal through and through.”

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is an affordable chain that serves several signature dishes like fish and chips, which Chef Rena enjoys. “Okay, hear me out,” she says. “It’s nostalgic.” She explains, “Yes, it’s fast food, but when you catch it fresh out of the fryer, the crispiness and seasoning hit the spot. It’s the classic American take on the dish, and sometimes, that’s exactly what you crave.”

Yard House

The fish and chips at Yard House are made from wild pollack and served with a roasted jalapeño tartar and malt vinegar aïoli, which elevates the dish. “Their fish and chips lean modern,” says Chef Rena. “The beer batter is light (almost tempura-like), and the fries are crisp and seasoned just right.” She says, “Add a pint of ale, and you’ve got yourself a solid pub-style meal.”