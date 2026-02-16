5 Restaurants Serving Short Ribs That Fall Apart With a Fork

These restaurants serve slow-braised short ribs that melt apart.

Are you a fan of short ribs? Because of the slow, intricate cooking method, it seems short rib meals are hard to find these days. Luckily, there are a handful of restaurants scattered around the country where you can still find a delicious short rib meal. From short rib hash at breakfast or brunch, or short rib sandwiches at lunch, to hearty short rib dinners, we found the best options in the country. Here are 5 restaurants serving short ribs that fall apart at the touch of a fork.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

If you are lucky enough to visit Carrabba’s Italian Grill when short ribs are on the menu, order them. Usually, during the holidays, they will offer a special menu item: the Short Rib Marsala. It features a tender bone-in short rib served on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes and topped with the chain’s signature Lombardo Marsala wine sauce. “My husband had this last night. He said it was great… Both of us could have had it,” one diner raved.

Urban Farmer

On the brunch menu at Urban Farmer, with locations in Denver, Philadelphia, and Portland, the Short Rib Hash, is considered one of the “brunch specialties.” It consists of potatoes, Pennsylvania mushrooms, peppers, spinach, béarnaise, and a sunny-side-up egg for $22. “The short rib hash was really good and had a good balance of meat and veggies,” one reviewer wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Founding Farmer's

Founding Farmers, a small chain with locations in Washington DC, Maryland, PA, and Virginia, has a delicious short rib entree on the menu that keeps diners coming back for more. I’ve personally feasted on them and can attest that the meal is decadent, rich, and tasty. “The beef short rib, mashed potatoes and roasted autumn veggies with apple glaze were delightful. Would return specifically for this dish,” a Yelper says. Another adds that the short ribs “were extremely tender,” while another dubs them “fork tender,” and a third confirms the “meat was cooked perfectly.”

North Italia

North Italia serves up a few short rib options, including a Braised Short Rib Lumache, with Grana padano crema, horseradish gremolata, herb breadcrumb, and arugula, and an Italian Short Rib Dip, with Peperonata, provolone, fennel-onion jam, arugula, horseradish aioli, and rosemary au jus. “The short rib was cooked tender and delicious,” one TripAdvisor diner says, while another adds they were “tender and flavorful over the same polenta.”

The Daily Grill

Over at The Daily Grill, the Braised Boneless Short Rib, served on a bed of Parmesan risotto with gremolata-roasted carrots, crispy onions, and Bordelaise sauce, is a fan favorite. “This Short Rib was as good as and maybe better than any I’ve ever had before,” one reviewer wrote. “Fall apart tender, utterly delicious and not slathered in some unidentifiable sauce that conceals the real beef flavour.” Another calls it “Tender and full of flavor! The Parmesan risotto is paired perfectly to compliment the braised beef,” another reviewer wrote.