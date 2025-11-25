11 Restaurant Chains Open on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving falls on November 27 this year, and some restaurants will have their doors open to serve both the regular and/or special Thanksgiving dinner for those who don’t want to cook. Many are offering a traditional spread complete with all the trimmings, and for those who prefer something more simple, staple menu items will be available too. As with all holidays, opening hours may be adjusted to make sure you check before heading over on the day itself (or make a reservation). From upscale sit-down restaurants to the drive-thru, here are 11 restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is open on Thanksgiving Day, with regular hours for breakfast lunch and dinner. “Cracker Barrel is open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, with a traditional meal starting at 11 a.m. Use our online wait list for shorter wait times, and mobile pay to quickly settle your bill from your table,” the chain says.

Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s is open from 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, so guests can either have their dinner there or spend an hour or two working off the big turkey dinner they had at home. The chain is also offering 50% discounts on many games for Black Friday.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris will be open early at 11:00AM for Thanksgiving done the Ruth’s Chris way. “Join us for a Thanksgiving feast — plus all your steakhouse favorites, so you can skip the stress, not the stuffing,” the chain says. Diners can enjoy Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey with delicious sides such as Sweet Potato Casserole and Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

IHOP

IHOP locations will be open during regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, but call ahead to make sure as it might vary by region. Guests can enjoy the typical delicious pancake options, or menu items like the Cali Roasted Turkey Melt.

Popeyes

Popeyes is open on Thanksgiving Day but with reduced holiday hours, so check ahead. Diners can also order a whole precooked Cajun Turkey from the chain to heat and eat at home if they don’t feel like cooking. Order some sides to go and you’re all set.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s will be open on Thanksgiving Day for hungry diners to grab their favorite foods. “Many Wendy’s restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving so you can grab your favorite meal before snagging all those crazy early Black Friday deals. Please visit our location finder for the most up-to-date information on the Wendy’s location nearest you,” the chain says.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s fans can grab their favorite menu items on Thanksgiving, and should check their location for exact hours as they might vary by region. For you Monopoly fans, make sure to claim all your Monopoly at McD’s prizes before 11/23.

Dunkin’

Most Dunkin’ locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day (double check your location to make sure). Diners can grab coffee and donuts and anything else they want, which might take the stress out of breakfast on a day that will be very busy in terms of cooking.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eddie V’s

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is serving an exquisite turkey dinner with all the traditional trimmings from 11am-8pm on Thanksgiving Day. The traditional dinner includes Slow-Roasted Sliced Turkey, French Green Beans with Sun Dried Tomatoes, Brioche Sage Stuffing, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, and more. Dessert is Pumpkin Pie Tartlet with Pecan Ice Cream.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is open from 8am until 7pm for breakfast or a special homestyle Thanksgiving holiday meal (check your local restaurant for adjusted hours and availability). “For more than 30 years, we’ve been perfecting our slow-roasted turkey, so rest assured your Thanksgiving centerpiece is in good hands,” the chain says.

Bubba Gump

Bubba Gump diners can enjoy Mama’s Thanksgiving Feast at the seafood chain, with three options as part of Bubba’s Holiday Favorites: Holiday Turkey Special, Holiday Ham, or the Holiday Ham & Turkey Combo. The Turkey Special includes Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce and a slice of Pumpkin Pie.