6 U.S. Restaurants That Impress Even Professional Chefs

Chefs reveal the restaurants they love to splurge on for unforgettable meals.

Chefs know exactly what goes into every dish, which makes them some of the toughest diners out there—famously hard to impress, especially when dining out. They notice the details most people miss, from sourcing and technique to balance and execution. So where do they go when price isn’t the deciding factor? Eat This, Not That! asked several chefs where they love to splurge and here are the top six.

Bruto

Bruto is a Michelin-star restaurant in Denver, CO that’s a favorite date night spot for Emmy Clinton, a recipe developer, home chef, and the founder of Entirely Emmy and her husband.

“The food at Bruto is rooted in seasonal cooking with an extremely strong focus on techniques like fermentation and open-fire cooking,” she explains. “The flavor of each dish is bold and unique, but still very down-to-earth and hearty.” Clinton adds, “The menu is always changing, and each dish feels very simple and delicious but purposeful. I also love the open kitchen with counter seating; it creates a very intimate and fun setting.”

Eleven at Madison Park

Known for its breathtaking views, seasonal creative tasting menus and impeccable service, Eleven at Madison Park, New York, NY, is one of the city’s most iconic fine dining experiences. “Eleven Madison Park is a very elegant setting, and every detail is considered in both the ambiance and food,” says Clinton. “Their menu is very seasonal and plant-forward, with a focus on subtle flavors rather than loud dishes. The food, pacing of service, and ambiance create an immersive and serene dining experience.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Charleston Restaurant

Charleston Restaurant in Baltimore is one of Chef Cindy Wolf’s acclaimed restaurants. A longtime James Beard Award nominee, Wolf blends classic French techniques with the vibrant flavors and culinary traditions of the Mid-Atlantic and Low Country regions. It’s a favorite for Jessica Formicola, chef, cookbook author, TV personality, and recipe creator with Savory Experiments. “It’s a tasting menu that rotates seasonally so you never get tired of what they have to offer,” she says.

Sushi by Boū

Sushi by Boū is beloved for its approachable yet elevated sushi tasting, fun atmosphere, good value, and interactive experience that bridges casual dining with omakase flair. It’s another go-to for Chef Jessica. “This chain is a little less known, but the experience (and sake accompaniments) are amazing,” she explains. “These pop-ups give you a unique tasting experience to work one-on-one with a sushi chef to create your own menu.”

Nobu

Nobu has become a global dining destination, in part thanks to the star power behind it—Robert De Niro partnered with Matsuhisa to open the first New York City location. While it’s long been a celebrity hotspot, the inventive cuisine and lively, stylish atmosphere are just as much a draw. “Nobu is always, hands down, a winner for me,” says Chef Jessica. “I will never get enough of the signature salmon with hot sesame and olive oil.”

JoeJoeBobs

For a more lowkey and more budget-friendly option, JoeJoeBobs is an elevated sandwich shop that’s earned praise from Chef Brett Vibber, Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Trattoria. “For me as a chef, I am always seeking out a creative mind when dining out, and JoeJoeBobs in Flagstaff is my go-to,” he says. “From the most unique sandwiches to innovative small plates, Chef Joe Rodger is at the top of his game. It’s easy to find good restaurants in the big cities. It is less often that you find a chef with big city talent in a small town. JoeJoeBobs is just that.”