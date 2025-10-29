7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fish and Chips, According to Seafood Fans

Fish and Chips is one of those quintessentially British dishes increasingly popular in the U.S. for good reason: It doesn’t get any better than crispy hand-battered fried fish served with fries, tartar, and maybe coleslaw if you’re feeling fancy. This very simple menu item is addictively delicious and such a treat when done right. If you’re craving some really good seafood, here are seven chains where diners say the fish and chips are delightful.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has seemingly endless Fish and Chips options, like the 2-piece Fish Meal made with battered Alaskan cod. “The food was absolutely spectacular!” one happy diner said. “I ordered the fish and chips, and from the very first bite, I was nearly speechless with joy. I genuinely wish I could have shaken the hand of the talented chef who created such a perfect dish. This place is truly remarkable — a one-of-a-kind dining experience that I can’t wait to enjoy again. I’ll definitely be back!”

Ye Old King’s Head

West coast pub chain Ye Old King’s Head serves up beautifully cooked Fish & Chips made with cod. This spot serves peas with the fish and chips, which is a nice authentic touch. “The fish and chips were amazing, flakey, and the breading was crisp. The clam chowder was rich, creamy, and had chunks of clams!” one diner said.

Bonefish Grill

The hearty and delicious Fish & Chips plate at Bonefish Grill is made with yummy crispy cod. “The fish and chips were great and the tartar sauce as good as we had in Scotland. The shrimp were large, crispy and sweet,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has a lovely Fish & Chips plate made with wild-caught Atlantic cod. “Great seafood. The fish was fresh and cooked to perfection. The service was great, and the prices reasonable for the quality. Great place to try the seafood Boston is famous for,” one fan shared.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster serves up delicious Fish and Chips made from beer-battered, wild-caught cod served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. “Had the fish so good !! The new hushpuppies very good!! Fried perfectly. I don’t even have to mention those biscuits… YES PLEASE!!! So overall really nice dinner,” one diner said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a fan-favorite Fried Catfish platter, made with U.S. farm-raised catfish breaded and fried in southern cornmeal. “Sunday night at Texas Roadhouse..it was packed, 20 minute wait but We’ll Worth it. I had Catfish and it was very good. My Wife had The 14oz Prime Rib and loved it,” one fan shared.

The Wee Chippy

The Wee Chippy is one of the smaller seafood chains growing fast. “One of my favorite spots for fish & chips. The food was good, and the prices were decent. It took around 15 minutes for my order to come out, but it was well worth it. The portions are pretty big, too,” one fan said. “You will be hard pressed to find a fish and chips place with as fresh and as hearty as the offerings here,” another agreed.