5 Daily Exercises That Reverse Muscle Loss Better Than Weight Training After 55

Having the right fitness routine on deck can help you stay fit and strong as you age.

Maintaining lean muscle is a major concern as you age, and the reason is simple. Muscle mass naturally starts to decline as early as your 30s and speeds up after 60. The loss of strength can negatively impact daily life if you don’t step up your workout game to address it.

Having the right fitness routine in place can help you stay balanced; avoid injuries; move better; and keep your bones, joints, and metabolism healthy. In other words, strong muscles are a pretty big deal when it comes to supporting your overall well-being.

To help you board the “muscle train,” give these five daily exercises a try. They can help reverse muscle loss after 55. According to Matt Kasee, CSCS, Certified Personal Trainer and founder of Trilogy Fitness Systems, these exercises shouldn’t necessarily be separated from a standard weight-lifting routine, because they’re also forms of resistance training.

“The difference is that they can be scaled to meet someone where they are. You don’t have to lift extremely heavy weights to challenge your muscles,” Kasee explains. “Resistance bands, lighter dumbbells, body weight, slower tempos, pauses, greater ranges of motion, and additional repetitions can all make an exercise more demanding. For an older adult who can’t tolerate heavy loads, those variables become very useful. What’s important is that the exercise eventually feels challenging enough to create an adaptation.”

Below, Kasee shares five daily exercises that give you the most bang for your buck.

Bodyweight Squats

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing.

Romanian Deadlift (Hip Hinge Motion)

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Bend your knees, press your hips back, and reach your hands toward your feet. Maintain a straight back as you do so. Squeeze your glutes to return to the start position.

Wall Pushup (Push Motion)

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Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled.

Single-Arm Row

“A row is a great pulling movement for the back and arms,” Kasee tells us.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a water bottle in each hand in front of you. Hinge at the hips until your torso is parallel to the floor. Maintain a flat back and soft knees. Allow the water bottles to lower with your arms completely extended. Row one bottle up toward your torso. Lower to the start position with control. Repeat on the other side.

Farmers Carry

“A loaded carry, like walking while holding [weights] at your sides, challenges grip strength, posture, core stability, and the entire body at once,” Kasee says.