4 Kitchen-Counter Exercises That Strengthen Your Core Faster Than Planks After 60

Clear off a counter, and let’s get started on these simple core moves.

Many families consider their kitchen the heart of their home. After all, it’s where we gather to prepare and enjoy meals, bake tasty treats, mix up refreshing cocktails, and even socialize with friends with a mouthwatering wine and a cheese spread. We have one more thing to add to the list of ways to enjoy your kitchen, and that’s your next workout!

Core strength is essential to build and maintain. After all, it’s the center of your body and has a ton of responsibility. That’s why we spoke with experts to learn the best core routine—they share four kitchen-counter exercises that strengthen your core faster than planks after 60.

“Counter-supported core exercises are more accessible for those who don’t want to be on the floor or have limited arm or wrist strength. Instead of holding yourself up by your arms or hands in a plank, the counter provides stability, allowing you to focus on slow and controlled movements like knee lifts, leg extensions, and rotations while your core works to keep you balanced,” explains Lauren Kleban, Celebrity Trainer and Founder of LEKFIT.

So clear off a counter, and let’s get started.

Side Knee Lifts

“This exercise helps strengthen the core by engaging the obliques and deep stabilizers as you try to control balance and lift. It also challenges your balance, improving overall core coordination and strength,” Kleban tells us.

Begin standing tall with one side of your body next to the counter. Place one hand on the surface. Lift your knee that’s further away from the counter to waist height, crossing it over your body. Extend to touch your toes out to graze the counter. Perform 8 reps on each side.

Parallel Leg Extension

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“This move engages the lower abdominals and deep stabilizers as the leg extends away from the body. The core works to keep the torso stable and prevent the back from arching, building control and strength,” Kleban says.

Begin standing tall facing the kitchen counter with both hands lightly resting on the edge. Lift one knee to waist height. Then, extend that leg straight out in front of you. Bend your knee to return to the start position, keeping your heel lifted throughout. Perform 8 reps on each side.

Incline Plank Shoulder Taps

These next two exercises are recommended by Dr. Mariam Zakhary, DO, Clinical Advisor of Ikon Recovery Center, located in New Jersey, who’s double board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation as well as Sports Medicine.

Stand tall facing the counter. Place your hands on the edge, roughly shoulder-distance apart. Walk your feet back until your body is straight from head to heels. Activate your core. Lift your right hand and tap your left shoulder. Return to the center. Lift your left hand and tap your right shoulder. Continue to alternate.

Counter-Supported Bird Dogs