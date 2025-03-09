Ritz Just Launched a Hot Honey Flavor Hoping to "Surprise and Delight"

No, it's not just your imagination: Hot Honey is, well, so hot right now. From KFC's recent Mike's Hot Honey collaboration to Cedar's recent hot honey dip additions and even Blue Diamond almonds kicking up the heat of their nuts with hot honey, the swicy (sweet meets spicy) flavor is definitely having a moment. Ritz Crackers is the latest brand to turn up the heat, announcing the launch of its newest flavor: Ritz Hot Honey.

"With a familiar, flaky texture and a rich, hot honey taste, Ritz Hot Honey crackers serve as a creative base for endless toppings," Mondelēz International announced in a press release. "The mix of buttery-flavored richness combined with fiery sweetness provides a great way to spice up any occasion.

"is it just me, or is it getting hot in here? 🥵 grab the new Ritz Hot Honey 🔥🍯 from a store near u!" Ritz announced on social media. Fans went wild. "Wowwwww they look crazy good. Can't wait to pick up a box !" one of them commented. "it's a great day to be alive," added another. Other shoppers are already fantastizing about how they are going to eat them. "These topped with hot smoked salmon, cream cheese, and scallions," someone noted.

"We're always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our fans, and Hot Honey delivers a flavor combination that's both bold and delicious," Steven Saenen, RITZ Vice President of Marketing, said in the release. "The sweet heat profile brings a unique twist to our classic cracker, and we can't wait for people to try it!"

This isn't the only new flavor the brand has recently added ot the mix. Ritz Bits Spicy Queso and Ritz Toasted Chips Sweet Habanero are two other newish flavors that were launched.

As for the "swicy" movement, Daymon's March 2024 flavor study confirmed that spice is a hot commodity in the food market. "The demand is high for shoppers who want to feel the heat in what they eat and drink this summer — and beyond," it said, noting that 30% of shoppers are open to trying a "new type of spice." The survey found that younger shoppers are driving demand with 61% of Gen Z and 55% of Millennials confirming they "regularly eat and enjoy spicy foods" and 53% of Gen Z shoppers confirming they "enjoy swicy heat."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Where can you find them? Ritz Hot Honey crackers will be available in 13.7oz boxes at major food retailers nationwide.