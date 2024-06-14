Cheetos Is Bringing Back a Super-Popular Flavor Due to Fan Demand

After being absent from grocery store shelves for years, a fan-favorite Cheetos flavor is finally back in stores. Yesterday, Cheetos announced the return of its Salsa con Queso flavor—a highly requested variety that even inspired a petition for its revival.

These Cheetos were last available four years ago. Drawing inspiration from the popular salsa dish, the cheesy, spicy snack features flavors of tangy tomato, chilis, a "hint" of lime, and cheddar cheese. The item is now in stores nationwide for $5.89.

While it's unclear how long this cheese-flavored snack will be on the shelves, the brand noted that it will only be offered for a limited time.

The rollout of the Salsa con Queso Cheetos is part of the brand's Deja tu Huella ("Leave Your Mark") campaign, which spotlights individuals making a positive impact in the Hispanic community. Each bag of the Cheetos is stamped with a QR code, which customers can scan starting on June 17 to apply to be the next Deja tu Huella Ambassador.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Members of the Huella Ambassador program are people who are "pursuing their dreams and leveraging their talents in fields like art, education, music, STEM, and more, to pave a better future for their community," according to Cheetos.

The selected ambassador will win $25,000 to use for their initiative. Additionally, the winner will get to join Cheetos at the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Week and Cheetos Community College Tour to help grow the presence and impact of their platform.

Salsa con Queso is just one of several spicy snacks in Cheetos' product portfolio. The brand also has a line of Flamin' Hot snacks, which include multiple Cheetos flavors, such as Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Flamin' Hot Limón Cheetos, and XXtra Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The returning Cheetos flavor isn't the only recent addition in the spicy snack space. In April, Doritos launched its Baja Fiery Mango flavor in partnership with Mountain Dew. The snack brand released this limited-time chip to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Baja Blast—Taco Bell's iconic turquoise beverage.