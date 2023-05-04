6 Sam's Club Bakery Items Shoppers Are Raving About Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Store-bought baked goods can be a lifesaver when you're pressed for time. Need a cake for a last-minute surprise party? How about a selection of pastries for a group brunch? Thanks to the bakery department at your local supermarket, you can celebrate these occasions—or simply satisfy your cravings—without needing to dust off your baking supplies.

In addition to grocery stores, wholesale clubs like Sam's Club are often praised for their bakery items. Over the past couple of months, multiple shoppers have taken to social media to announce and applaud new and returning baked goods at the Walmart-owned warehouse.

Here's a look at some of the treats you might see the next time you swing by your nearby Sam's Club.

RELATED: 8 Best New Sam's Club Snacks To Try Right Now

1 Chantilly Cream Bar Cake

Sam's Club recently excited customers with its newest cake edition, which several social media users have called a "Whole Foods dupe," referring to the organic grocer's popular Berry Chantilly Cake. Sam's Club now offers a similar dessert in bar form, priced at $17.98. The sweet treat is layered with white cake and Chantilly cream and topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

On Instagram, one user called the cake "lightweight, not overly sweet," adding, "[T]he cake was really fluffy and the berries were delicious." On a TikTok video that has received more than 380 comments, one user wrote, "I bought it for my coworkers [and] it was gone before I even got a bite! So worth it."

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 6-Layer Coconut Cake

The Member's Mark 10-inch Coconut Cake is back for the season, according to Instagram account @samsclubmembers. Available for $17.98, this limited-time dessert was made for the coconut lovers, featuring layers of coconut-flavored cake, a coconut crème filling, coconut-flavored icing, and a coconut flake coating. "This is the best coconut cake ever!" one Instagram user commented. "One of my favorite[s] 😍 can't wait!" another one added.

3 Key Lime Pie

Summer is quickly approaching, and that means Sam's Club is now offering its limited-time Key Lime Pie for $9.98. The dessert starts with a crust made with a custom blend of fresh cookies, while the filling includes fresh-squeezed Key lime juice. The pie is then finished with a creamy whipped topping. One Instagrammer said the pie was "so great last year," adding, "we missed it when it was gone." Another called it a "family favorite" with a "great price."

4 Tiramisu Cake

Back in March, @samsclubmembers announced the return of the two-pound Member's Mark Tiramisu Cake, which is being sold for $14.98. Within the post's comments section, numerous users expressed their fondness for the Italian dessert, with one writing, "Do I need 2 pounds of tiramisu? Probably not. Will I purchase 2 pounds of tiramisu? Probably so." In response to this comment, someone else shared, "I've purchased it twice in the last week and a half."

As noted on Sam's Club website, the Tiramisu Cake is made with imported Savaiardi ladyfingers soaked in a "custom espresso," an Italian mascarpone cream, and a dusting of premium cocoa powder.

5 Chocolate, Maple Pecan & Almond Pastry Trio

If pastries are your thing, Sam's Club is now selling three new options: Chocolate, Maple Pecan, and Almond. Priced at $9.98, each nine-count box includes three flavors of each pastry, which are best served warm, according to the package's label. One customer agreed with this tip on Instagram: "[T]hose babies taste eve[n] better in the air fryer omg." Another shopper highlighted the bakery item's value deal, commenting, "They're soo good! 9 Croissants for 10 bucks, 1.11 EACH! Where else can you get a dec[a]dent pastry for only $1?!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Cinnamon Crunch Muffins

From blueberry to double chocolate, Sam's Club sells multiple types of muffins in its bakery department, and its Cinnamon Crunch variety recently got some love on social media. In March, Instagram user @samsclubfoodreview wrote that the muffin's crunchy streusel topping is "sweet but not too sweet and provides an additional layer of texture and flavor that really elevates the muffins, setting them apart from the other MM [Members Mark] Muffins." A couple of other users highlighted their desire to try the muffins, with one writing, "I hope my club gets these soon. They look so good!"