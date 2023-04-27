8 Best New Sam's Club Snacks To Try Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Between the bulk product offerings, consistent pricing across warehouses, and convenient checkout options, there are several elements that continue to drive customers to Sam's Club. Another major selling point of the Walmart-owned warehouse club is its vast item selection, which includes more products than rival Costco.

Over the past few months, Sam's Club has unveiled many new items, several of which fall into the snack category. Whether you're looking for something sweet or savory, the big-box retailer appeals to a variety of flavor preferences with its latest editions.

Here's a look at some of the new snacks that Sam's Club shoppers have been raving about.

1 Member's Mark Birthday Cake Drizzled Popcorn

In honor of Sam's Club turning 40 this month, the retail chain rolled out various deals, hosted in-club events, and launched limited-time, birthday-themed products—like the Member's Mark Birthday Cake Drizzled Popcorn. This sweet snack, available for $5.48, features kettle corn topped with a birthday cake-flavored white chocolate drizzle and rainbow sprinkles.

In a product review, Instagram user @samsclubfoodreview gave this item a score of 10 out of 10, writing, "The kettlecorn itself is incredibly fresh and has a lovely crunchiness from the sugar that melts and coats the popping kernels, resulting in a perfectly balanced blend of sweetness and saltiness."

2 Chobani Flip Celebration Edition Variety Pack

Keeping the party going, Sam's Club is also offering an exclusive 16-count Chobani Flip Birthday Box, as announced by Instagram user @ohheysamsclub, who shared product details in a recent Instagram ad. Priced at $14.98, this celebratory product includes four Greek yogurt flavors: Cookies & Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake, S'more S'mores, and Confetti Birthday Cake. As a bonus, customers can get a $3.15 discount by opting for Scan & Go checkout, curbside pickup or same-delivery through May 1.

On the Instagram post, one shopper commented that all of the flavors are "delicious," while another one added, "So nice I had to go back and buy it twice!!"

3 Like Air Cinnamon Bun Puffcorn

Now available at Sam's Club for $5.98 is Like Air's Cinnamon Bun Puffcorn. Unlike your typical popcorn, this light and airy snack is made with cornmeal, which means you don't have to worry about kernels getting stuck in your teeth.

In a recent Instagram post, @samsclubfoodreview shared a glowing review of the limited-time item, writing, "Fabulous buttery notes also grace your palate but the best part about these snacks is the puffcorn itself. How do they do it? How do they make them so light?" In the comments section, one Instagram user wrote, in all capital letters, that they "completely agree" with the product review, while another one called the puffcorn "fantastic."

4 Smartfood Cool Ranch Doritos-Flavored Popcorn

Two beloved snacks have come together in the ultimate food mashup. Popcorn brand Smartfood recently joined forces with Doritos to unveil Cool Ranch-flavored popcorn, which will be available for a suggested price of $6.18 at Sam's Club until May 2023, according to Chew Boom.

On the Sam's Club website, the product received a rating of 4.4 out of five stars, with reviewers calling it "dangerous," "delicious," and "highly addictive."

5 Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers

First spotted at Costco back in January, Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers are now at Sam's Club for $8.48, as announced by Instagram user @samsclubmembers. Within the post's comments section, numerous users gushed over the product, with one customer calling the chocolate-dipped animal crackers "heavenly" and "so addicting."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Trü Frü Strawberry Parfait Poppers

This breakfast-inspired snack is Trü Frü's newest flavor at Sam's Club. Available for $10.48, these frozen Parfait Poppers consist of strawberries coated in yogurt and granola. After Trü Frü announced on TikTok that the new item is being sold at Sam's Club, multiple users expressed their excitement, tagged others to alert them of the news, and praised the product. One person wrote, "These didn't last 2 days in my house. Oops," while another said they bought a bag on April 14 and went back the following day for two more.

7 Snak Club Chili & Lime Mango Rings

These Tajín-dusted mango rings, which are available at Sam's Club for $7.98, prompted dozens of comments on Instagram, with many users applauding the product. One Instagrammer wrote, "Bought these yesterday and they are SO yummy! I should've bought two bags." Another user noted, "Out of all their flavors this one is the best." Snak Club also sells peach and watermelon-flavored Tajín-dusted gummy rings.

8 Member's Mark Everything Seasoned Cream Cheese Bites

Move over, mozzarella sticks. There's a new crispy cheese in town. This snack deconstructs your favorite bagel combo by nixing the bagel altogether. Priced at $8.98 for a 24-count box, this Member's Mark product consists of cream cheese rolled in everything bagel seasoning breading. On Instagram, one user described the item as "amazing," adding that it "Kinda tastes like crab [r]angoon but with crispy breaded edge instead of wonton."