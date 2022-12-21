When in doubt, head to your local grocery store for that last-minute birthday cake. Supermarkets with in-store bakeries are becoming increasingly popular as customers turn to the tasty treats for impulse buys, according to a report by FMI, The Food Industry Association. About 95% of consumers head to their grocery store bakery at least occasionally, and 63% do so weekly, the report claimed.

Sales of muffins, cupcakes, and cookies all increased in 2022, with cakes and cookies being the biggest sellers, per FMI. Food Business News reported earlier this month that as inflation continues to ravage the country, consumers have also turned to bread and rolls in the fresh bakery section in order to cut costs.

If the thought of convenient, fresh baked treats sounds good to you, check out this list of grocery store chains that are sure to satisfy your cravings.

1 Publix

Publix isn't just known for its insanely good deli sandwiches. The Florida-based chain's in-house bakery section has received some rave customer reviews for its classic sheet cakes and more decadent cake flavors, like chocolate, red velvet, and carrot. Food52 named the grocery store bakery as one of the best in the country, while advocating for its heath bar cookies that kids can grab for free at the counter. One of its signature dessert items is the fruit-filled derby cake.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 Costco

Cosco earned the top spot for best grocery store bakery in a recent Mashed survey. Considering the warehouse giant's iconic All-American chocolate cake that recently made its way into cupcake form, it's easy to understand why. The bakery has amassed something of a cult following for everything from cherry and cheese pastries to its massive pumpkin pie.

3 Safeway

Safeway offers not only artisan bread, doughnuts, and bagels, but also provides a vast selection of gluten-free pastry items. The international chain is best known for its decorated cakes, which a professional baker declared to be light and fluffy with an "unmatched" texture. Many Safeway customers even grabbed their wedding cake from the bakery, in which one reviewer described as "beautiful, delicious, and an amazing value!"

4 Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers tend to favor the brand's chocolate eruption, carrot, and berry Chantilly cakes, according to a Reddit thread. The bakery carries a myriad of gluten-free and vegan options, as Whole Foods is known to offer more health-conscious desserts. As a result, the store's pastry prices can be a bit more on the expensive side.

5 Walmart

Walmart puts out an array of cookies, cupcakes, cakes, pies, cheesecakes and pretty much every other kind of baked good that you can fathom. The world's largest retailer explained that its desserts are tasted over and over again by several test panels for quality assurance. As evident in Walmart's bakery reviews, customers particularly enjoy the supermarket's full sheet cakes with anything from buttercream frosting to a potent strawberry filling. Walmart's pumpkin pie also won a blue ribbon at the American Pie Council's National Pie Championships.

6 Wegmans

Wegmans is famous for its mini chocolate chip cookies—so much so that several fans have created copycat recipes. (Kids can even snatch a freshly baked cookie for free!) The regional grocery store has supportive reviews on Tripadvisor, with several customers taking a liking to its Marco Polo bread (also known as Tiger bread). In addition to its gluten-free and healthier whole wheat pastry items, Wegmans also carries some thoroughly impressive doughnuts.