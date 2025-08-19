Sam’s Club is a great place to shop for various items. The warehouse is home to some of the hottest and in-demand products, from everyday essentials like toilet paper and food to small gadgets and delectable desserts. What is new and in the highest demand this month? Here are the 7 best Sam’s Club items in the “What’s Hot” section.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Digital Download Mario Kart World Bundle

Nintendo Switch 2 + Digital Download Mario Kart World Bundle is $499, such a great deal that there is a limit of 1 unit per order per membership, every 7 days. The package comes with a Nintendo Switch 2 Console, Mario Kart™ World Pre-Installed, Joy-Con 2 (L) in Light Blue, Joy-Con 2 (R) in Light Red, Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter, USB-C® Charging Cable, Nintendo Switch 2 Dock, Joy-Con 2 Grip, Joy-Con 2 Strap (×2), and Ultra High Speed HDMI™ Cable.

Members Mark Smashed Burgers

Why serve regular burgers at your next party when you can treat guests to smash burgers? Member’s Mark Smashed Burgers has 20 pre-smashed, perfectly seasoned Angus beef patties ready for the grill. They deliver juicy, crispy-edged flavor without the prep work, making them a new cookout must-have.

Member’s Mark Cookie Dough Brownie

What do you get when you combine two beloved desserts? Member’s Mark Cookie Dough Brownie. Get nine for $10.98 at Sam’s now. And, they are “delicious,” according to shoppers. “These brownies are great warm with ice cream on top. Best I’ve had compared to other big box stores,” writes one.

Tru Fru Bananas in Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate

I, along with so many Sam’s shoppers, am obsessed with Tru Fru Bananas in Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate. Get the sweet meets salty freezer find for $11.48. “Sooo Good!!!” writes a shopper. “I love these so much and I am always sad when they aren’t in stock! They are great for a little bites of chocolate and the banana makes me feel healthier.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Columbus Craft Meats Charcuterie Tasting Board

Shoppers are loving this one-and-done Columbus Craft Meats Charcuterie Tasting Board for $12.48. “Great starter pack for a charcuterie board,” one shopper writes. “I always buy this when I need to make a charcuterie board. Great starter pack for last minute guests. I typically add other items to my board to accommodate various taste buds. My mom really liked the mini peppers and said they were juicy and tasty. Although it looks minimal, there’s plenty of meat and cheese.”

Member’s Mark Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Looking for a quick meal idea? Pick up this two-pack of Member’s Mark Teriyaki Chicken Bowl for $13.88. “Very good!” writes a shopper. “They have a very wonderful amount of protein! Not only that, but they are very simply to make, it’s just mixing the packets and microwaving it. Do be careful opening the ric packet though. Honestly, I think for the price of 14 for two, it’s very worth it!”

Del Real Churro Caramel Tamales

This south-of-the-border-inspired dessert is a popular item with Sam’s shoppers. Del Real Churro Caramel Tamales are $2 off, $7.47. “What a Treat!” writes a shopper. “I loved this product – warmed it up like the directions showed and it was delicious. I like that I can only heat up one tamale at a time and it hits my sweet craving!”