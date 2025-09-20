7 Sam’s Club-Branded Items “Way Cheaper Than Name-Brand”

Like Kirkland Signature is to Costco, Member’s Mark is to Sam’s Club. The in-warehouse brand offers shoppers the opportunity to save big on everything from paper products to delicious food and drinks, paying seriously low prices for items that are as good as, if not better than, name-brand. What Member’s Mark products should you buy on your next shopping trip? Here are 7 Sam’s Club-branded items way cheaper than name brands.

Member’s Mark Toilet Paper

Member’s Mark Toilet Paper is a hot product at Sam’s. “My husband, a Costco loyalist in almost everything, thinks Sam’s has the superior toilet paper,” one writes. “I’m a member of the Kirkland superiority club for most things as well, Member’s Mark ultra premium TP absolutely has Costco beat by a mile,” agrees another. “YES!!! This is my #1 at Sam’s. I tell so many people they have the best TP. I’ve tried so many living with my parents and on my own and nothing compares to Sam’s,” a third agrees.

Member’s Mark Variety Pack Potato Chips

Why pay top dollar for Lay’s when Member’s Mark Variety Pack Potato Chips are just as good? The 42-pack is just $13.98, which comes with (12) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Classic Flavored Potato Chips, (12) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, (6) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, (6) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Ripple Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Chips, and (6) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Classic Wavy Potato Chips, are a steal. “We absolutely adore this box of chips. I know, that sounds crazy to say about chips, but this little box is fantastic at a price point that just screams ‘pick me, pick me!’ The flavors are all great, and it really is a combination of some of the best flavors based off competing brands that would not reguarly get in the same box,” one shopper raves.

Member’s Mark Double Smoked Bacon

Don’t sleep on Member’s Mark Double Smoked Bacon if you are into bacon. “I just tried it yesterday for the first time, had always bought the Wright bacon. The MM bacon is really good, very meaty,” one wrote. Sam’s also sells their house brand of precooked bacon and a thinner bacon strip as well.

Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are better than any name-brand option, and a box of 72 pieces is just $13.98. “Superb restaurant quality cheese sticks,” says one shopper. “Better than brand name,” writes another five-star reviewer. “These mozzarella sticks are delicious. They taste great, we often make them in our air fryer.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Rotisserie Chicken

Don’t pay top dollar for a chicken at your local grocery store. Shoppers maintain that Member’s Mark Rotisserie Chicken, a few cents less than Costco, is even better. One points out that it is always “cooked through,” compared to the competition, while another says it is “less salty.” Another notes, “the chickens are in the containers, not those stupid plastic bags like costco.”

Member’s Mark Mini Pizza Bagels

Member’s Mark Mini Pizza Bagels, Cheese & Pepperoni has 72 mini pizza bagels for $9.98, a cheaper version of Bagel Bites. “Excellent! Taste like Bagel Bites!” writes one shopper. “JUST AS GOOD AS THE BRAND,” adds another. “Better than the others,” a third agrees. “Baked in the toaster oven–perfectly crunchy and melty.”

Member’s Mark Animal Crackers

Get 5 pounds of Member’s Mark Animal Crackers for just $8.98. “Delicious! Reminds me of the cookies that used to come in the Happy Meals from McDonald’s in the 80’s,” one person writes. “So yummy- slightly sweet with a good crunch,” adds another.