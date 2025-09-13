Sam’s Club shoppers and Costco shoppers have one big thing in common: They are all about the in-warehouse brands. Member’s Mark is to Sam’s like Kirkland Signature is to Costco, a more affordable, bang-for-the-buck alternative to name brands without compromising quality. However, not all Member’s Mark products are as popular as others. Here are 7 Sam’s Club-branded items “way better than name-brand,” according to shoppers.

Member’s Mark Toilet Paper Is “Superior” to Costco

Like Costco fans are obsessed with Kirkland Signature toilet paper, Sam’s shoppers swear by Member’s Mark Toilet Paper. Some even claim it is better. “My husband, a Costco loyalist in almost everything, thinks Sam’s has the superior toilet paper,” one writes. “I’m a member of the Kirkland superiority club for most things as well, Member’s Mark ultra premium TP absolutely has Costco beat by a mile,” agrees another. “YES!!! This is my #1 at Sam’s. I tell so many people they have the best TP. I’ve tried so many living with my parents and on my own and nothing compares to Sam’s,” a third agrees.

Member’s Mark Double Smoked Bacon Is Better Than Wright

According to shoppers, Member’s Mark Double Smoked Bacon is better than name brands. “I just tried it yesterday for the first time, had always bought the Wright bacon. The MM bacon is really good, very meaty,” one wrote. Sam’s also sells their house brand of precooked bacon and a thinner bacon strip as well.

Member’s Mark Pineapple Spears in Coconut Water Are “SO Good”

Member’s Mark Pineapple Spears in Coconut Water are one of the most sneaky-delicious multi-tasking items at the club. “They’re SO good. I need to get some more today. I’ve got a jar with one lonely spear left,” one person said. “Dump out the coconut water, add to cocktail! Then pour in coconut rum,” another suggested.

Member’s Mark Cauliflower Cheese Pizza Is Good Even If You Eat Gluten

According to shoppers, Member’s Mark Cauliflower Cheese Pizza is better than pizzerias. “MM frozen cauliflower cheese pizza; I buy multiple boxes a week for easy lunches!” one person said. “Yes! My family loves these even though none of us are gluten free or have any reason to need the cauliflower crust. I use a cheap pizza stone on my gas grill, get it as hot as the grill will go, and put one of these straight from the freezer to the grill for 4-5 minutes and it gives a perfect texture!” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Variety Pack Potato Chips

Member’s Mark Variety Pack Potato Chips are just as good as name brand chips. The best part is, you only pay $13.98 for a 42-pack, which come with (12) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Classic Flavored Potato Chips, (12) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, (6) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips, (6) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Ripple Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Chips, and (6) 1-oz bags of Member’s Mark Classic Wavy Potato Chips, are a steal. “We absolutely adore this box of chips. I know, that sounds crazy to say about chips, but this little box is fantastic at a price point that just screams ‘pick me, pick me!’ The flavors are all great, and it really is a combination of some of the best flavors based off competing brands that would not reguarly get in the same box,” one shopper raves.

Member’s Mark Animal Crackers Are Like McDonald’s Happy Meal Cookies From the 1980s

Member’s Mark Animal Crackers aren’t just as good as name brand, they offer serious nostalgia. Get 5 pounds of the delicious snack adored by adults and children, for just $8.98. “Delicious! Reminds me of the cookies that used to come in the Happy Meals from McDonald’s in the 80’s,” one person writes. “So yummy- slightly sweet with a good crunch,” adds another.

Member’s Mark Mini Pizza Bagels, Cheese & Pepperoni Are Basically Bagel Bites

Member’s Mark Mini Pizza Bagels, Cheese & Pepperoni has 72 mini pizza bagels for $9.98 and is basically a cheaper version of Bagel Bites. “Excellent! Taste like Bagel Bites!” writes one shopper. “JUST AS GOOD AS THE BRAND,” adds another. “Better than the others,” a third agrees. “Baked in the toaster oven–perfectly crunchy and melty.”