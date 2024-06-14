I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method & It Helped Me Get My Best Sleep Yet

In today's lightning-paced world, getting a good night's rest is easier said than done. The stress of daily life, combined with endless distractions and poor sleep habits, often lead to restless nights and groggy mornings. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one-third of U.S. adults don't get enough sleep regularly, and 40% of Americans report snoozing during daytime hours. When sleep suffers, everything else does, too, from productivity and mood to overall health and well-being. Enter the "Scandinavian sleep method," which is helping individuals transform the way they sleep.

Naturally, when there's a collective sleep issue, there are social media trends to follow. The Scandinavian sleep method is a hack popularized in a viral TikTok post by Swedish influencer Cecilia Blomdahl. However, this sleep trick is far more than a passing online trend.

The Scandinavian sleep method is rooted in the traditions of countries such as Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. It calls for each partner to snuggle up and sleep under their own personal duvet to avoid nighttime disturbances and help them wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day.

Over the past seven days, I decided to try out the Scandinavian sleep method for myself and see if it can actually improve sleep quality. Read on to find out my results and whether it's worth trying.

How does the Scandinavian sleep method help you sleep better?

The Scandinavian sleep method aims to minimize sleep disruptions caused by your partner's movements and temperature differences, creating a more personalized and comfortable sleep environment that promotes deeper, more restorative sleep.

"The Scandinavian sleep method refers to the practice of a couple sharing the same bed but using different blankets or covers," explains Dorsey Standish, MS, a neuroscientist, wellness expert, mechanical engineer, and CEO of Mastermind Meditate. "For example, they might share a large mattress, but each use their own twin-size duvet cover with a weight and fabric that suits their sleeping preferences. This approach preserves the many benefits of cosleeping, including more time in REM sleep, better mental health, and feeling more supported by a romantic relationship. It also lets each sleeper choose their preferred bedding texture, thickness, and style to maximize their comfort during sleep because thermoregulation is crucial to sleep quality."

However, the sleep method doesn't come without its potential drawbacks. According to Dorsey, it requires adequate planning, coordination, and adjustment, which can make styling the bedroom and the logistics of making the bed more challenging. Additionally, it prevents direct skin-to-skin contact, which might be seen as less intimate.

I tried the Scandinavian sleep method in hopes of falling asleep faster and achieving a better night's rest.

Here's a rundown of how my partner and I implemented the Scandinavian sleep method for one week:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

We replaced our shared duvet with two separate ones—one for my partner and one for me.

We chose duvets that matched each of our preferred warmth and material. I prefer a light, thin duvet, while my partner prefers a heavier quilted one.

We made sure our bedroom was cool, dark, and quiet to create an ideal sleep environment.

We maintained a consistent sleep schedule, going to bed at 9 p.m. and waking up at 5 a.m. daily to reinforce our natural sleep-wake cycle.

Trying the Scandinavian sleep method significantly improved my sleep quality. The separate duvets allowed me to stay comfortable without being disturbed by my partner's movements.

On most nights, I go to bed and wake up about two hours before my partner, so when she comes into bed, I'm often woken up by her movements crawling under the covers. Conversely, I usually disturb her sleep in the early mornings when I get out of bed.

After separating the duvets per the Scandinavian sleep method, I fell asleep faster and experienced fewer wake-ups throughout the night. This simple change made a noticeable difference in how rested and refreshed I felt each morning throughout the week.

Tips for making the most out of the Scandinavian sleep method:

To maximize the benefits of the Scandinavian sleep method, pay attention to your sleep environment and practice good sleep hygiene. Here's how:

Ensure your bedroom is cool, dark, and quiet.

Practice relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or stretching before bed.

Limit screens and light exposure one hour before bed.

Avoid eating two hours before bed.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule.

Consider investing in high-quality bedding that suits your personal comfort preferences.

Additionally, Dorsey stresses the importance of communication and coordination with your partner if you want to try out the Scandinavian sleep method.

"Plan to communicate and coordinate with your partner as you transition to the Scandinavian sleep method, sharing your personal sleep needs and preferences," she advises. "Also, take time to select bedding options that will meet your needs and complement your partner's choice and the overall style of your room."