7 Most Affordable Steaks at Restaurant Chains

Steak is a favorite for a reason! When it comes to celebrations, nothing says extravagance like steak. Of course, steak can often be pricey when dining out. The good news? A steak meal out doesn't have to break the bank. There are plenty of affordable options available at restaurant chains that are still delicious and satisfying.

However, the fact is that not all steaks are created equal, and it's important to know where to find the best deals. Fortunately, many restaurant chains offer affordable steak options that are still of high quality. While you aren't going to be getting a filet mignon, you can find a budget-friendly steak that will satisfy your cravings.

From Outback Steakhouse to Applebee's, we've gathered together the options that won't set you back considerably. So why not treat yourself to a delicious steak dinner without worrying about the cost? Check out these seven affordable steaks at your favorite restaurant chains. They're all worth a try!

1 Outback Steakhouse: 6 oz. Outback Center-Cut Sirloin — $15.99

Outback Steakhouse is, in fact, not Australian, but that doesn't mean the steak isn't well-priced and delicious. Our first inexpensive steak pick is the basic sirloin at Outback. Its six-ounce steak is full of flavor and is wallet-friendly. It's seasoned with Outback's signature blend of spices and grilled to perfection. This steak is a great value for the price and pairs well with Outback's signature sides. (Note: prices vary by location.)

2 Applebee's: Bourbon Street Steak — $15.29

While it is possible to replicate some of Applebee's dishes at home, you'll still want to go in person to get the chain's Applebee's Bourbon Street Steak. It's 7-ounce sirloin that is seasoned with Cajun spices and topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Then, it's drizzled with a bourbon sauce that gives it a sweet and tangy flavor. This steak is a steal at only $15.29 and is sure to satisfy any craving for a hearty meal.

3 Chili's: 6 oz. Classic Sirloin — $12.99

Chili's is known for its baby back ribs and big burgers (of course) but its steak is also worth trying. Its new grill is known to cook steak impossibly fast. What to order? The Chili's Classic Sirloin is a 6-ounce steak grilled to perfection and served with garlic butter. It's a simple yet delicious option that won't set you back too much. This steak pairs well with Chili's loaded mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 LongHorn Steakhouse: Renegade Sirloin — $14.79

There's no delivery at LongHorn, so it's the perfect place to enjoy your inexpensive steak in-restaurant. The Renegade Sirloin at Longhorn Steakhouse is an 8-ounce steak that is seasoned with a blend of spices and topped with a garlic butter sauce. It is a great option for those who want a flavorful steak at a great price. This steak pairs well with LongHorn's macaroni and cheese and sweet potato.

5 Texas Roadhouse: 6 oz. Sirloin — $10.49

Texas Roadhouse is known for its delicious steaks, and its six-ounce sirloin is no exception. The fastest-growing restaurant in America serves this tender and juicy steak grilled to perfection and served with your choice of sides. This steak pairs well with Texas Roadhouse's famous rolls with cinnamon-honey butter.

6 Ruby Tuesday: Asiago Peppercorn Sirloin — $13.99

Ruby Tuesday may be struggling but it's still offering a tremendous deal on its steak. The petite sirloin is a six-ounce steak that is seasoned with its signature blend of spices and grilled to perfection. It's an excellent option for those who want a smaller portion but still want to enjoy a delicious steak. This steak pairs well with Ruby Tuesday's loaded baked potato and fresh garden salad.

7 TGI Fridays: 6 oz. Sirloin — $17.49

TGI Fridays has fabulous lunch deals—and also fantastic prices for steak. Its six-ounce sirloin is a great option for those who want a delicious steak at an affordable price. It is seasoned with a blend of spices and served with your choice of sides. This steak pairs well with TGI Fridays' loaded potato skins and crispy green beans.