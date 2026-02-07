4 Seated Exercises That Improve Balance Faster Than Yoga After 55

Head to the gym and add these seated moves to your rotation.

Balance training is an essential yet highly under-utilized workout modality. While many gym-goers head straight for the treadmill, rowing machine, or weight room, performing a few simple balance drills can go a long way when it comes to boosting your overall health and longevity. That’s why we linked up with Logan Herlihy with Essential Prescription, who has been in the fitness industry for almost 10 years, to learn four seated exercises that improve balance quicker than yoga after 55.

“The more muscle you have, and the more of that muscle is made up of type 2 ‘fast twitch’ motor units, the more likely you are to have better general ‘balance’ as you age,” explains Herlihy. “This will make you less susceptible to losing your balance in the real world, and is one of the most important things that will turn a simple ‘slip’ into a devastating and debilitating fall.”

For those who want to boost balance—even those new to strength training—here are five seated exercises that will improve the size, strength, muscle quality, and balance in your legs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Seated Leg Press

“If you had to pick one exercise for overall leg development, this would be it. A properly performed leg press will target everything from your hips down to your ankles,” Herlihy explains.

Choose a weight that feels challenging but allows you to perform the prescribed reps with solid form.

Sit at the leg press machine, pressing your back flat into the pad and feet hip-width apart on the platform. Your knees should be just below a 90-degree bend. Hold the handles or sidebars for support. Press through both heels to extend your legs. Use control to return to the start position. Your last rep should feel as though it would be challenging to do 2 more reps. Complete 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps with roughly 2 minutes of rest in between each set.

Seated Leg Extension

“This exercise will grow your quadriceps (the front of your thighs) directly. In [longevity studies,] leg extensions are the primary exercise used to increase quadriceps strength and thickness,” Herlihy says. “Avoid ‘bouncing’ in the contracted position. Instead try to squeeze your quadriceps for a full second when extended. This will target the rectus femoris muscle directly (the little muscle that bulges out just above your knee joint in well developed quads).”

Choose a weight that allows you to complete the prescribed reps with solid form.

Set the seat so that your knee lines up with the pivot point on the leg extension machine. Line up the leg pad just over your ankle, around the bottom third of the shin. Hold onto the handles. Extend your legs as you gradually lift the weight until your legs are almost straight. Hold at the top before using control to lower. Your last rep should feel as though it would be challenging to do 2 more reps. Complete 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps with roughly 2 minutes of rest in between each set.

Seated Leg Curl

“This exercise specifically targets the hamstring musculature. The muscles in the backs of your thighs which help with posture, balance, and grow exceedingly tight as we age from extended periods of sitting,” Herlihy tells us.

Sit at the leg curl machine, placing the back of your lower legs against the padded lever. The thigh pad should be properly fitted across your upper thighs. Gradually pull your heels down and back, bending your knees to curl the weight. Hold at the bottom for a moment before returning to the start position. Your last rep should feel as though it would be challenging to do 2 more reps. Complete 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps with roughly 2 minutes of rest in between each set.

Seated Adduction

“The adductors are one of the most overlooked areas of leg training. Men typically avoid this machine like the plague. However, these inner thigh muscles are extremely important for horizontal movement, which makes them extremely important for balance,” Herlihy explains.