6 Daily Exercises Men Over 50 Should Do to Stay Strong

Stay strong after 50, try these daily exercises for men over 50 from a CPT.

If you’re a man over 50, holding on to your strength gains no longer means setting new PRs or spending countless hours in the gym. Now that you’re older and wiser, you need to adopt a smarter approach—one that focuses on maintaining your mobility, independence, and resilience to reduce injury risk as you get older.

Studies show that muscle mass and strength decline with age if they aren’t actively challenged enough with strength training. The good news however is research also shows that resistance-based exercises can slow, stop, and even partially reverse muscular decline well into later life.

While performing strength training sessions a few times per week is beneficial, getting in daily movement is essential for maintaining muscle mass, supporting joint health, and boosting neuromuscular coordination. These health benefits are especially crucial for men over 50, whose recovery capacity may be slightly lower but who still benefit greatly from regular mechanical stimulus for holding onto strength.

But with all the conflicting information online, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. That’s why we chatted with Abbie Watkins, CPT, certified personal trainer with OriGym, who shares her top six exercises designed specifically for men over 50 to stay strong and mobile.

The following exercises cover the entire body and can be modified to suit any fitness level. Read on for the detailed step-by-steps, then be sure to check out these 4 Chair Exercises That Rebuild Upper Body Strength Faster Than Lifting Weights After 55.

Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats are a non-negotiable daily strength builder for men over 50 because they train your legs, glutes, and core while supporting everyday movements like standing up and sitting down.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes turned slightly outward. Flex your core and keep your chest upright. Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower toward the floor as if sitting into a chair. Lower until your thighs are roughly parallel to the ground, or as deep as you can comfortably go. Keep your heels flat on the floor and your knees tracking in line with your toes. Drive through your heels to stand back up. Squeeze your glutes at the top before starting the next rep. Aim for two to three sets of 12 to 15 reps, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Push-ups

Doing this classic bodyweight exercise daily will keep your chest, shoulders, arms, and core strong without impacting your joints.

How to do it:

Start in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Extend your legs behind you and keep your body in a straight line. Engage your core and glutes. Lower your chest toward the floor by bending your elbows. Keep your elbows angled slightly back rather than flared. Lower until your chest is just above the floor.. Press through your palms to return to the starting position. Complete two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

(If a traditional push-up is too challenging, use an incline on a bench or wall for a beginner-friendly variation.)

Hip Hinges or Glute Bridges

Hip-focused exercises like glute bridges protect your lower back and help maintain power in your hips, which is essential for healthy aging.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Place your feet hip-width apart and close enough to touch with your heels. Tighten your core and press your lower back gently into the floor. Drive through your heels to lift your hips upward. Squeeze your glutes at the top without arching your back. Pause for one to two seconds at the top of the movement. Lower your hips slowly back to the floor. Perform two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps with 45 to 60 seconds of rest between sets.

Standing Rows or Banded Rows

Rows are a top notch back and bicep strengthening exercise. Doing them daily can help counteract the rounded posture that often develops with age by strengthening your upper back and shoulders.

How to do it:

Secure a resistance band at chest height. Hold the handles with arms extended and palms facing inward. Stand tall with your knees slightly bent and your chest lifted. Pull the band toward your torso by driving your elbows back. Squeeze your shoulder blades together at the end of the pull. Pause for one to two seconds while maintaining tension. Slowly return to the starting position under control. Aim for two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Plank Hold

Planks are a classic core strengthening exercise that support lower back health and reduce injury risk in daily movement by strengthening those deep core muscles.

How to do it:

Start on your forearms or hands with your elbows aligned under your shoulders. Extend your legs behind you and tuck your toes in. Flex your core as if you’re about to cough. Keep your body in a straight line from head to toe. Avoid letting your hips sag or point upward. Breathe steadily throughout the hold. Hold for 20 to 40 seconds for two to three sets. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between holds.

Step-ups

Step-ups are a simple yet powerful exercise for overall leg strength, balance, and joint health after 50 as they mimic common daily movements like climbing stairs.

How to do it: