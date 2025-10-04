 Skip to content

Over 45? If You Can Stand on One Leg This Long, Your Balance Is Stronger Than Most

Prove your balance.
Published on October 4, 2025 | 7:00 AM

Balance keeps you steady, quick on your feet, and able to react when life throws you off course. After 45, it becomes a skill you must train deliberately, because muscle loss, joint stiffness, and slower reflexes can sneak up on you. Standing on one leg challenges every stabilizing muscle in your body, from your ankles to your core, revealing just how strong, or wobbly, your foundation really is.

This movement may look simple, but it’s a powerful gauge of your strength and coordination. Each second you stay balanced trains your nervous system to fire faster and hold you upright. Practicing regularly sharpens your ability to stay grounded during daily activities like stepping off a curb or reaching for something overhead.

When you can hold a strong, steady stance for a set amount of time, it means your muscles and brain are working together efficiently. Here’s how to try it yourself, plus ways to improve if you feel shaky or can’t hit the target time yet.

The One-Leg Stand

Standing on one leg tests more than just balance, it lights up your entire kinetic chain. Your foot and ankle grip the floor, your glutes fire to keep your hips level, and your core braces to stop you from tipping. This single move reveals weaknesses that might not show up during regular strength training.

How to Do It:

  • Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, hands on hips.
  • Lift one foot off the ground, bending the knee slightly so it hovers.
  • Hold as long as possible without letting your hips dip or torso sway.
  • Switch sides and compare your times.

A solid goal for adults over 45 is 20–30 seconds per side without touching down. If you struggle to stay steady, use a wall or chair for support until you build more control.

Build Rock-Solid Stability

Balance improves fastest when you practice in short, focused bursts. Include one-leg stands, single-leg deadlifts, and step-ups in your weekly training to strengthen your stabilizers. These movements force each leg to work independently, eliminating weak links.

Challenge yourself by closing your eyes, standing on a softer surface, or adding small arm movements. These progressions teach your body to adjust quickly and strengthen the tiny muscles around your ankles and hips.

Consistency is key, even one to two minutes of balance work daily creates noticeable change. Over time, you’ll feel steadier, quicker, and more confident in every step you take.

Why It Works

Balancing on one leg combines strength, coordination, and focus in one move. It forces your muscles and brain to work together, improving reaction time and control. The better this connection becomes, the easier it is to recover from trips, slips, or uneven ground.

This kind of training also lights up your core, glutes, and hip stabilizers, which protect your lower back and knees. You build strength where it matters most for daily movement and long-term joint health.

Improved balance translates to better athletic performance, fewer falls, and greater independence as you age. Mastering this skill keeps you agile and resilient for decades.

Tyler Read, BSc, CPT
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
