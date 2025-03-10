The 16 Best Exercises To Regain Your Balance After 60
Do you find yourself becoming more cautious when walking on uneven surfaces? Perhaps you've noticed that quick movements don't feel as secure as they once did. Balance naturally changes as we age, but that doesn't mean you have to accept instability as inevitable.
"Balance is crucial when it comes to being safe and active. Improving your balance can not only prevent falls but it can also enhance your daily activities, especially as we age. Having good balance skills allows you to move more independently and doubtlessly, especially when it comes to sustaining control and stability during dynamic movements, such as jumping, running, and changing direction. Maintaining balance is a lot more complex and critical than one might think as it requires coordination between your muscles, tendons, and bones as well as your eyes, ears, and brain," says Lekshmi Kumar, MS, a Performance Physiologist with Human Powered Health.
Loss of balance is a major concern as you grow older. The good news is that just a few simple exercises can drastically improve your balance and reduce your risk of falls. Performing five to 10 minutes of balance training two to three times a week can greatly impact your quality of life for decades. Check out these expert-approved exercises that can help you regain stability and confidence in your movements.
Single-Leg Balance
"A single leg balance requires coordination of your leg muscles and improves your stability by challenging your overall balance. To perform this exercise, lift one foot slightly off the ground and balance on one leg for about 20 seconds, then switch legs," says Kumar.
- Stand up straight and lift one foot.
- Balance on one foot for 30 seconds.
- Switch sides.
Heel-to-Toe Walk
"A heel-to-toe walk allows you to improve coordination while also strengthening the muscles crucial for maintaining balance. Start by placing your heel right in front of the toes of your opposite foot and then walk in a straight line," she says.
Tightrope Walk
"A tightrope walk is a great stability exercise to challenge your leg and core muscles. As if you were on a tightrope, stretch out your arms out to your sides and continue to walk in a straight line," says Kumar.
Seated Pelvic Tilts
"Seated pelvic tilts help with pelvic mobility and support your lower back and hips. Start by sitting on a flat surface and gently rock your pelvis forward and backward. Aim to avoid moving your upper body when tilting your hips," recommends Kumar.
Overhead Reach
"The overhead reach challenges your balance while engaging your core and leg muscles. Start by standing on one leg. Reach both arms overhead as far up as you can, then repeat on the other leg," says Kumar.
Dumbbell Goblet Squats
- Hold a dumbbell close to your chest while maintaining an upright posture.
- Keep your core tight, push your hips back, and squat down until your thighs are parallel to the ground.
- Push through your heels and hips, flexing your glutes and quads.
- Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps.
Step-ups
- Place one foot on a sturdy surface or workout bench.
- Keep your chest tall and your core tight as you lean into the heel of the front leg, pushing off of it to step onto the surface.
- Flex your quad and glute at the top of the movement.
- Step back down before performing another rep.
Split Squats
- Hold a dumbbell in each hand.
- Assume a staggered stance, placing one foot forward and one foot behind you.
- Slowly lower into a lunge until your back knee touches the ground.
- Get a solid stretch in the hips of your back leg, then push through your front heel, flexing your quad and glutes.
- Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps per leg.
Side Plank Hip Lifts
- Assume a side plank with your forearm on the floor and your feet stacked.
- Keep your core tight and your glutes squeezed as you tilt and flex your hips straight up and down, maintaining tension in your obliques.
- Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side.
Plank to Pushup
- Assume a forearm plank position.
- Push yourself up with one hand and then finish with the other to assume a high plank.
- Return to the forearm plank position, lowering one arm at a time.
- Start the movement with the other arm, alternating between your planks and pushups.
- Perform 3 to 4 sets of 3 to 5 reps per arm.
RELATED: 5 Walking Techniques That Burn More Fat Than Running
Glute Bridge with Reach
- Lie flat on your back and bend your knees.
- Bridge your hips up toward the sky, squeezing your glutes hard at the top and holding it there.
- Once you're at full extension, bring one arm over and behind you, aiming to touch the ground.
- Alternate between hands.
Side Elbow Planks
- Assume a side plank position by stacking your feet and aligning your shoulders with your wrists.
- Lift your hips up and forward while bracing your abs.
- Hold for 20 to 30 seconds before switching sides.
- If the regular side plank position is too challenging to hold, start with the bent knee version instead while you build your core strength.
- Hold the position for 20 to 30 seconds per side.
Suitcase Carry
- Hold a dumbbell by your side.
- Brace your abs, then start walking for 30 to 50 feet.
- The weight may pull you down to one side, but resisting it will work your core.
- Once you complete the distance, turn around, switch the weight to your other hand, and walk back to the starting position.
- Carry for 30 to 50 feet.
Walking Lunges
- Take a big step forward.
- Lower your hips by dropping your back knee toward the ground.
- As your knee approaches two to three inches off the ground, push off the front foot and take a big step forward with your back leg to enter directly into the next repetition.
- Repeat for the target time.
Single-Leg Stands on Unstable Surface
- Place a foam pad, rolled-up yoga mat, or another instability device under your standing foot.
- Perform the single-leg balance as described above.
Single-Leg Three-Way Touch
- Balance on one leg.
- With your non-balancing leg, reach your foot forward to gently tap the ground two to three feet in front of you. Do not put any weight on this foot.
- Do the same going laterally to the side.
- Do the same toward the rear, rotating your torso and hips 90 degrees as you step your foot backward.
- Repeat the cycle on each side for the target time.