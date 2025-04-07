Everywhere you look, there are great deals on everything from food to major appliances at your local Costco warehouse and Costco online. However, the superstore also offers many secret deals on exciting items, you just need to look in unexpected places. From gift cards to your favorite restaurants at 20 percent off and exotic high-quality meats to popular name-brand items selling for significantly more everywhere else, here are 7 Costco deals you can only get if you know where to look.

Papa Johns Gift Cards

Pizza, anyone? Before you place your order for your next pizza party, head over to the Costco website. Costco is an excellent resource for saving money on takeout, delivery, and in-restaurant dining. Online you can get four $25 E-Gift Cards to Papa Johns – a $100 value – for only $79.99.

Oura Ring 4

Activity-tracking devices are great for anyone who prioritizes their health. My favorite is the Oura ring, which tracks everything from your period cycle to activity and sleep. Costco just got an exclusive bundle, including the Oura Ring 4 Gold Smart Ring, which includes two chargers and one month of membership. Before ordering the ring, they recommend the ring sizer kit, $10 (which comes with a $10 Costco gift card) to select the accurate size. The gold ring is $499.99, but silver and black are only $349.99. While the prices are the same elsewhere, the Coscto bundles comes with an additional charger ($59 value).

Easter Eggstravaganza Arrangement

Floral arrangements cost easily over $100 at most florists, but Costco sells them for much less. I love this Easter Eggstravaganza Arrangement, $59.99, available in purple, pink, green, or yellow, each arranged in an egg vase. Select your arrival date at checkout and customize a note. The last day to order is 4/16/2025.

Premier Protein Whey Protein Powder

Most serious health enthusiasts swear by Costco for protein shakes and powder. Right now get a three-pound container of Premier Protein Whey Protein Powder, Vanilla, for $32.99 after $10 off. Each serving offers 30g of protein at just 150 calories with only one gram of sugar.

Popsmith Popcorn Popper Starter Kit

Movie night will never be the same, thanks to Costco. Oprah included Popsmith Popcorn Popper on her Favorite Things list this year, and it's game-changing for popcorn lovers. Costco sells the Starter Kit in your color choice (yellow, mint, cream) for just $169.99. The set, which includes the 6-quart pot with a multi-layered metal bottom and patented stirrer, also comes with two boxes of kernels. It retails for $60 more, $229 on the Popsmith website.

Exotic Meat

If you want to splurge on exotic, top-quality meat and seafood, Costco runs some amazing specials. Get 12 pounds of Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast, A5 Grade for $210 off ($889.99) or Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Steaks, 18 Total Packs, 1 Case Totaling 12 Lbs, for $70 off ($199.99)

Ghirardelli Happy Easter Chocolate and Cookie Gift Basket

Treat your loved ones to some chocolate yumminess this holiday. Ghirardelli Happy Easter Chocolate and Cookie Gift Basket is $39.99 after $10 off. The basket includes milk chocolate Ghirardelli squares, chocolate chip cookies, and dark and white chocolate Ghirardelli squares, all in an embossed egg-patterned metal basket.