The #1 Side Dish You Should Never Order at a Steakhouse, According to Chefs

Whether you're celebrating a birthday, anniversary, want to make a great impression, or you just want to treat yourself, dining out at a steakhouse is quite the luxurious experience. A well-made steak is the ideal way to honor a special occasion, or enjoy a delicious dinner, but you can easily ruin the meal by ordering the wrong side dish.

Let's be honest–you're there for the steak. The side dish often seems like an afterthought that could put a serious damper on your expensive meal. Pairing a side can make or break your meal so to avoid ordering an overpriced and unsatisfying dish, Eat This, Not That! spoke with different chefs who reveal what to steer clear of at a steakhouse and why.

Creamed Spinach

Creamed spinach is a savory and memorable dish people often order, but Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis says to skip it.

"I love spinach as much as the next chef, but at many chain or corporate steakhouses, creamed spinach often turns into a watery, bland, and overcooked mess," he explains. "It's usually been held in a steam tray too long, losing that fresh, vibrant flavor and turns mushy. When it's done well, freshly made with a proper cream reduction and a little nutmeg or parmesan it can be fantastic. But at most places, it just feels like filler on the plate.''

Stuffed Mushrooms

One bite of a firm and perfectly seasoned stuffed mushroom can make your mouth water, but Chef Dennis does not recommend ordering the side dish at a steakhouse.

"A lot of steakhouses love to throw these on the appetizer or side menu, but more often than not, they end up overloaded with breadcrumbs and cheese, masking any actual mushroom flavor," he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Plus, they tend to get soggy fast, and mushrooms naturally release moisture as they cook," he adds. "If they're prepped ahead of time (which they often are in busy kitchens), you're left with a mushy, heavy bite that's more filler than flavor. If you love mushrooms, you're better off ordering them sautéed or roasted where they can actually shine alongside your steak.''

Baked Potato with All the Fixings

A steak and loaded baked potato sound like the classic choice, but Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS doesn't recommend it.

"Most steakhouse baked potatoes end up dry and under seasoned, then they just drown the thing in generic sour cream and that pre-shredded cheese from a bag," he explains. "You're honestly better off spending those calories on something the kitchen actually puts some thought into."

Pasta Side Dishes with Alfredo Sauce

A creamy side of pasta is delectable on its own and should not be paired with steak, according to Chef Jeremy Sharpe, Executive Chef at Premier Residences of Chevy Chase.

"When dining at a steakhouse, pasta is often a misstep," he says. "Dishes made with alfredo sauce pasta or deep-fried macaroni and cheese bites, while trendy at chain restaurants, simply don't pair well with a high-quality steak."

He adds, "The rich, creamy textures of these sides tend to clash with the savory flavors of the meat. It's like ordering pizza from a Japanese restaurant, it's not their speciality. Stick to potatoes!"

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Another pasta side to stay away from at a steakhouse is lobster mac and cheese," Executive Chef Samuel-Drake Jones of Hudson VU in NYC, opening in May says.

"Unless you are in a restaurant that offers some type of lobster dish or is passionate about their seafood program, the lobster meat was brought prefabricated in a sealed bag", he explains.

"Furthermore, because lobster is so expensive, chefs and owners are less likely to throw this item out and will hold on to it longer, potentially past its time of peak deliciousness," he adds. "For this same reason, your lobster mac probably came fresh out of the freezer!"

Steamed Vegetables

A common side to order with steak is vegetables, but Chef Sam gives a compelling reason not to pay for steamed veggies at a steakhouse.

"Chances are that these veggies won't actually be steamed but boiled, and since these aren't items that sell often there is a good possibility that the water has not been changed during the whole service," he says.

Chef Nicholas Lomba of Bar Lumière, opening in NYC later this spring, also warns to not order steamed veggies at a steakhouse because it's "pretty boring."

"They often don't put much thought into it, so what you usually get is a bland green vegetable that was just steamed and thrown on a plate," he says.