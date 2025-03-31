7 Steakhouse Chains Where You’ll Always Get the Perfect Medium-Rare Steak

Whether you're celebrating a special milestone or are just in the mood for a decadent meal, there's nothing like a perfectly cooked steak to enjoy the moment. While there are several ways to order a steak, medium-rare is often the preferred temperature because it's the right combination of flavor, juiciness and tenderness.

''A perfect medium-rare steak comes down to precision in temperature, resting time, and sear," says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis. "The ideal steak should have a deeply caramelized crust on the outside and a warm, reddish-pink center that's evenly cooked from edge to edge. That means no gray band around the outside and no cool spots inside."

Although medium-rare is one of the most requested ways to order a steak, not every restaurant gets it right. To help narrow down the plethora of choices, we searched through endless online reviews and spoke to chefs about the seven steakhouse chains where you'll always get a masterful medium-rare steak.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Known for its signature dishes, expansive wine list and high quality ingredients, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse has been earning high praises on Yelp, including this comment from a pleased customer.

"The filet mignon was well crusted with black pepper and seasonings on the outside and had a perfectly medium rare temperature inside. The meat was melt-in-your-mouth tender, succulent, and carried a savory beefy flavor."

Smith & Wollensky

While some steakhouses have an intimidating ambience and very formal vibe, Smith & Wollensky balances sophistication with a welcoming atmosphere that's appealing for many. Besides the inviting vibe, people rave about the food.

A Yelper wrote, "really nicely cooked dry-aged ribeye. Medium rare perfectly and outside crust really makes it shine."

Ruth's Chris

For years, Ruth's Chris has maintained a high standard of excellent dining service, hospitable upscale ambience and signature sizzling plates that customers love.

For Maricel Gentile, Chef and Owner of Maricel's Kitchen, it's her go-to chain steakhouse.

"I have no affiliation with them, only as a customer – but Ruth's Chris is my go to for me and my family when we want a perfectly done steak," she says. "I believe their menu is of good value and their consistency always makes the event. Their 500 degree sizzling plate keeps the steak at the right temp while it makes its way to your table and while you eat."

Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS agrees and also heads to Ruth's Chris for a nicely cooked medium-rare steak.

"With their 1,800-degree broilers, Ruth's Chris delivers consistently cooked steaks. The key to achieving medium-rare doneness lies in a good sear and that is Ruth's Chris specialty."

7 Best Steakhouse Chains Ranked by Real Customers

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse has been a long time favorite for its casual yet rustic atmosphere, affordable prices, generous portions and of course delicious food.

One reviewer on Yelp wrote, "The medium rare T Bone steak was made in perfection. Tender and juicy. The service was amazing and served super fast."

Another customer recently wrote, "Had an amazing dinner at LongHorn Steakhouse in Northridge! From the moment I walked in, I felt welcomed by the friendly staff, and our server was absolutely awesome. They were attentive, knowledgeable, and made sure we had everything we needed throughout the meal."

The person added, "Now, let's talk about the food — the ribeye was incredible. Cooked to perfection, juicy, tender, and full of flavor. Every bite was a delight."

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is another go-to for steak lovers including chefs who aren't associated with the chain.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chef Joseph VanWagner of Echelon Kitchen & Bar in Ann Arbor, MI says, "I love to eat at Texas Roadhouse every once in a while and always leave happy. A perfect medium rare steak has a hard sear on the outside, forming a delicious charred crust, but is still warm, juicy and red at the center."

He adds, "The combination of flame grilled char and on-point medium rare cookery always makes a visit to Texas Roadhouse a happy occasion for me. The onion blossom doesn't hurt either."

Chef Dennis also loves Texas Roadhouse and shares that the steakhouse "consistently does a great job with their medium-rare steaks because they use high-heat grills and seasoned flat-top cooking to get an excellent crust while keeping the center juicy. They also train their grill cooks well, which is crucial in chain restaurants where consistency is key.''

Mastro's Steakhouse

Often frequented by celebrities, Mastro's Steakhouse has an enticing charm due to its world class service, luxury dining experience and exceptional food.

An OpenTable reviewer wrote, "Great cocktails and attentive service. We enjoyed the Mastro salad, Chesapeake oysters, and filet mignon (cooked perfectly to medium rare). Warning: the side dishes are huge and will serve at least four people. We had the creamed spinach and French fries. I recommend the fries because they are made to order and remind me of McD's from the old days."

Another customer agreed and shared, "The food is excellent, cooked to perfection. I requested iceberg wedge with ranch instead of blue cheese, and was delivered as I asked. 8oz filet medium rare, perfect."

"The filet mignon was well crusted with black pepper and seasonings on the outside and had a perfectly medium rare temperature inside. The meat was melt-in-your-mouth tender, succulent, and carried a savory beefy flavor."

7 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Ribeye Steaks

Saltgrass Steak House

Texas locals are sure to be familiar with Saltgrass Steak House that got its start in Houston back in 1991. There's now over 93 locations across the U.S. and the chain has earned a reputation for sizable portions, flavorful signature seasoning and only using Certified Angus Beef.

Customers appreciate the excellent service, fun vibe and the best cooked steaks.

"We ordered the Urban Cowboy meal (New York strip steak w grilled shrimp on top) medium rare which was perfectly done and perfectly delicious," a Lake Tahoe customer wrote on OpenTable. "We had a side of baked potato and a green salad."