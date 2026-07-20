If You Can Hold a Single-Leg Stand This Long After 60, Your Balance Is Top-Tier

Can you balance on one leg after 60? A longevity expert shares the benchmark to beat.

Let’s be honest: Taking good care of your body is an investment in a healthier, more active future. Regular exercise is one of the best gifts you can give yourself. In fact, there are several ways to assess your progress. We spoke with an expert who says if you can hold a single-leg stand this long after 60, your balance is considered top-tier. Why focus on single-leg stands?

“Single-leg balance is the foundation of almost every movement we perform. Walking is essentially alternating a one-leg balancing act over and over again. Watch an older adult walk,” explains Sue Hitzmann, Longevity and Fitness Expert, fascia educator, manual therapist, exercise physiologist and founder of the MELT Method. “Many waddle side to side or shuffle because their ability to balance is unavailable. Climbing stairs requires shifting weight over one leg. Getting dressed, stepping over curbs, and navigating uneven surfaces like grass or a beach all rely on your ability to stabilize on one leg without hesitation and ultimately, without consciously thinking about it. However, if you are unstable, these activities tend to be a real challenge.”

How Single-Leg Stands Offer Insight Beyond Fall Risk

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According to Hitzmann, the single-leg balance test is one of the easiest ways to measure how well your fascia and nervous system are working together. And it’s not just about fall risk.

“It tells you how clearly your body senses itself in space (proprioception), how efficiently your fascia is communicating to your brain where your joints are in space to stabilize your head, ribs, and pelvis over the foot base of support, and how well your reflexive stability system is functioning,” Hitzmann explains.

When you do a single-leg balance, your body needs to coordinate thousands of micro-adjustments through your core, hips, feet, and ankles.

“Those adjustments rely heavily on fascia, the connective tissue network that houses your sensory receptors. Fascia is an organ of awareness. If your fascia is dehydrated or sluggish, your balance will reflect that long before you notice mobility issues,” Hitzmann shares.

How Good Single-Leg Balance Translates To Real-Life Tasks

Single-leg balance translates directly to real-life tasks and activities like climbing stairs and getting dressed. In fact, Hitzmann says fascia plays a key role in this. It’s the body’s connective communication network, bringing together the joints, muscles, and nervous system.

“Fascia contains millions of sensory receptors that tell your brain where your limbs are, how to manage tension/compression of your joints, and how to adjust your posture in real time,” Hitzmann tells us. “When fascia is hydrated and elastic, these signals are clear. When fascia becomes stiff or dehydrated (which happens naturally with age unless we proactively maintain the supportive qualities of our fascial matrix), those signals get fuzzy. Think of fascia like an antenna you have to adjust to keep neural signals accurately firing through your body. If the signal is fuzzy, balance becomes less reliable, movements feel less coordinated, and everyday tasks start to feel harder.”

Why Balance Is Crucial To Maintain as You Age

Balance is one of the most reliable predictors when it comes to healthy aging. Being stable on your own two feet means your nervous system is responsive, your joints are supported, and your connective tissue is working properly.

“Poor balance often shows up years before mobility loss or fall risk,” Hitzmann shares. “The good news is that fascia responds quickly to gentle, consistent input.”

Daily habits that support fascia and balance include gentle vibration and pressure, mindful movement, breathwork, and hydration paired with exercise.

The Single-Leg Balance Benchmark To Aim For

For those 60+, a top benchmark to aim for is being able to balance on one leg with your eyes open for 20 to 30 seconds without holding your breath, wobbling, or excessive gripping.

“These benchmarks come from clinical balance assessments and large population studies, but what matters most is consistency: if your time is decreasing over months or years, your stability system needs attention,” Hitzmann tells us. “An added challenge is standing on one leg, finding your balance and then trying to close your eyes. This technique boosts proprioception by taking vision out of the equation. Ideally, we can stay standing with our eyes closed for 10 to 15 seconds. Notice which side you balance more efficiently on.”