4 Bed Exercises That Restore Ankle Strength Faster Than Resistance Bands After 65

Wobbly on your feet after 65? Four bed exercises to rebuild ankle strength and balance.

Ankles are the joints most people don’t think about until they wobble on a curb or catch a toe on the carpet. I’ve been a personal trainer for almost 40 years, and for the last 20 I’ve been director and co-founder of TRAINFITNESS, the UK’s leading provider of in-person and online personal training courses. Four short exercises done in bed each morning, before you’re even properly upright, can rebuild ankle strength and balance faster than anything more complicated.

Weakness, Stiffness, And Balance

Over 65, the most common ankle problems are weakness, stiffness, and poor balance, and usually all three together. Stiffness is what people notice first, that feeling of the ankle not moving smoothly when you get out of bed. Weakness follows, especially in the small muscles on the outside of the ankle that stop the foot rolling when you step on uneven ground. And balance is the third leg of the stool, because balance is largely built on the small corrections the ankle makes with every step.

The problem is that these three feed each other. Stiffness reduces the ankle’s range, which stops the muscles firing through their full length, which weakens them further. Weak muscles then leave the balance system relying on the hips instead of the ankles, which is much slower to react. Give it a few years, and you have someone who catches a toe and can’t recover.

Underneath all of that, most over 65s have shoes to blame. Decades in supportive footwear mean the small muscles of the foot and ankle have been doing very little work. When the shoes come off, and the ankle has to hold you up on its own, everything wobbles.

Why Bed Beats Bands

Resistance bands are useful, but they load the ankle before it has the movement to load. Most over 65s don’t have the ankle range for a band pull to work properly, so they end up compensating with the hip or the knee, which trains the wrong pattern.

Bed exercises train the ankle through its natural range without any load. That sounds like less, but for a stiff, deconditioned joint, it’s exactly what’s needed first. The muscles wake up and start firing through their proper range, the joint fluid gets moving, and the small stabilizers relearn their job.

Bed exercises also let you feel the ankle working. Bands often mask that because the tension of the band takes over the sensation. When your foot is moving through the air against nothing but its own weight, you can feel every fiber engaging, which is how the brain learns to control the joint.

Resistance work comes later. Once the ankle has the range and the neural control from a fortnight of bed exercises, bands or bodyweight loading make sense. Starting with resistance and skipping the movement work is the mistake I see over and over.

Why Doing Them In Bed Works

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The biggest barrier to daily exercise in this age group is getting started, and doing it in bed removes every excuse. No shoes, no clothes, no floor space, no cold room. The exercises are done before your feet ever touch the carpet.

There’s a physiological reason too. Overnight, the ankles stiffen up more than any other joint, especially if you sleep in a position where the foot points downwards. A few minutes of gentle movement before you stand up primes the ankle for the first steps of the day, which is the moment most falls happen.

And the pattern of doing something small every day beats doing something big once a week. The ankle responds to daily practice better than to intensity. Ten minutes on Monday morning is worth more than an hour on a Saturday.

Ankle Pumps

The most basic pattern of ankle movement, and the one that sets everything else up. Pumps train the calves at one end of the range and the shin muscles at the other, both of which are needed for walking and balance.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with your legs straight

Point both feet away from you as far as you comfortably can

Hold for a moment

Pull your toes back towards your shins as far as you can

Hold again

Continue slowly for 20 pumps

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t rush the range. Moving too fast trains nothing.

Don’t only point your feet. Forgetting to pull the toes back misses half the work.

Don’t hold your breath as you push into the end of the range.

Recommended Sets and Reps: 20 slow pumps.

Form Tip: Hold for a beat at each end of the range. The pause is where the muscle actually does its work.

Ankle Circles

Trains the ankle through its full three-dimensional range, waking up the muscles that hold the joint stable in every direction. Circles are what teach the ankle to handle uneven ground.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back, one leg straight, one knee bent

Lift the straight leg a few inches off the bed

Slowly draw a circle in the air with your big toe, going as wide as your ankle will allow

Do 10 circles in one direction, then 10 in the other

Swap legs and repeat

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t settle for tiny circles because the ankle feels stiff. Push the range gently wider over the weeks.

Don’t move the knee or the hip. Keep them still and let the ankle do the work.

Don’t go so fast the movement becomes a wobble rather than a controlled circle.

Recommended Sets and Reps: 10 circles each direction, per leg.

Form Tip: Draw the widest circle your ankle will allow. The edges of the range are where the stabilizers wake up.

Adds fine-motor control to the ankle range, which is where balance actually lives. Writing letters with the big toe requires the ankle to work in patterns it doesn’t normally see, which is exactly what rebuilds the neural side of balance.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back, one leg straight, one knee bent

Lift the straight leg a few inches off the bed

Slowly draw the letters of the alphabet in the air with your big toe, one letter at a time

Aim to reach the letter M on your first attempt, and build up to the full alphabet over a fortnight

Swap legs and repeat

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t rush the letters. Rushing turns them into a squiggle rather than proper movement.

Don’t write with the whole leg. Keep the knee and hip still and let the ankle do the work.

Don’t skip the leg you find harder. The weaker side needs it most.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Up to the letter M to start, building to the full alphabet per leg over a fortnight.

Form Tip: Form each letter slowly and deliberately. One clean letter beats a fast squiggle every time.

Trains the muscles on the sides of the ankle, the ones responsible for stopping the foot rolling when you step on uneven ground. These muscles are the most neglected part of the whole leg and often the weakest.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with your legs straight and heels together

Keeping your heels in contact with the bed, tip your feet inwards so the soles face each other

Hold for a moment

Then tip your feet outwards so the little toes move down towards the bed

Hold again

Continue slowly for 15 reps

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t roll the whole leg. Tip just the ankle.

Don’t skip the outward tip. It’s the harder of the two and the one that matters most for balance.

Don’t just go through the motions. Feel the muscles working.

Recommended Sets and Reps: 15 slow reps.

Form Tip: Give the outward tip your full attention. It’s the weakest direction and the one your balance depends on most.

How To Fit Them Into Your Week

Daily is the target for these because the ankle responds to frequency more than to intensity. Six days a week is a realistic minimum, seven if you can. Ten minutes in bed each morning, before your feet hit the floor.

Do each of the four exercises for the reps described, one after the other with no rest needed. That takes roughly 8 to 10 minutes. After a fortnight, add a second round of each exercise if you have the time. The ankle can handle daily work at this volume without any risk of soreness or setback.

Every couple of weeks, notice what’s changed. Circles that felt tiny a fortnight ago should be bigger. Letters that felt clunky should feel smoother. These small markers tell you the exercises are working, and they’re often more motivating than any single test.

What To Expect, And When

Within the first week, most people notice that the first steps out of bed feel less stiff and less unsteady. That’s the ankle joint being properly warmed up rather than launched straight into weight bearing.

By 3 to 4 weeks, balance starts to change. Standing on one leg to put on your trousers feels less like a wobble. Uneven ground, a garden path or an old carpet, feels less like a threat. Family members sometimes comment that you’re moving more confidently.

By 6 weeks, the change is measurable. Most clients who’ve stuck with the routine can stand on one leg for noticeably longer, often twice as long as when they started. That’s a real, measurable improvement in balance, and it correlates directly with a lower risk of falls.

The bigger prize is what happens over the next year. Once the ankle mobility and strength are back, the falls that would have happened stop happening. That’s the piece most over 65s don’t realize is on the table until they’ve done the work. A fall you don’t have doesn’t announce itself, but you’re steadier, you catch yourself when you stumble, and the years pass without the fracture or hospital stay that changes everything.