If You Can Finish This 6-Minute Bodyweight Test, You’re Stronger Than You Think

Got six minutes? Take the time to improve your form! This intense trainer-approved workout is easy to fit into any busy schedule and a stellar way to test your strength, control, and endurance.

Regardless of how long you have at the gym, the key to getting in a solid sweat session is how you spend your time.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about short workouts is the idea that faster means better. The key isn’t how long you move, but how well you move,” says Renee Simms, CPT, owner/founder at Alida 126 Personal Fitness.

It’s common to fall into the habit of rushing through reps, but a fast pace does not equal results. Rushing can result in losing form, function, and getting injured. Rather than build strength, sloppy patterns are reinforced.

Below, Renee shares a quick circuit-style workout that tests your ability to complete a full session without breaking form.

“The focus is no longer on how many reps you can do—it’s on how well you can move. That simple shift completely changes the mindset. You stop chasing volume and start prioritizing quality,” Renee explains. “Don’t count reps—count quality. Don’t chase exhaustion—chase control. And always, always listen to your body.”

The idea is to flow through the compound movements without set rest periods. Simply break when you need to catch a breath or find your form is faltering. Doing so will build endurance and keep your heart rate high, meeting your physical capabilities.

“It’s about listening to your body and staying fully engaged from start to finish,” says Renee.

Walkout to Pushup

Perform the walkout to pushup in a smooth, controlled motion. Do not rush!

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Hinge at your hips and walk your hands out to form a high plank. Perform a pushup, lowering your chest toward the floor. Make sure your elbows are bent at 45-degree angle, your torso is engaged, and your body is straight. Push yourself back up. Walk your hands back to the start position. Stand up.

​​ 5 Gentle Yoga Moves That Loosen Your Body Better Than a Massage

Dumbbell Squat To Press

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level. Lower into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your feet to stand up, pressing the dumbbells overhead as you do so. Make sure the dumbbells are pressed vertically, not inward toward your head. Lower the weights to shoulder level, and repeat.

If Your Body Can Handle These 6 Tests, You’re Aging Like a Pro

Alternating Dumbbell Lunge With Reach

“This movement builds lower-body strength and trains core control through the rotational reach,” Renee tells us.

Hold a dumbbell in one hand. Step the opposite foot forward into a lunge. As you lower, reach the dumbbell down toward your front ankle. Maintain a tall chest and engage your shoulder blades. Return to standing and switch sides.

If You Can Pass This Tennis Ball Test, You May Live to 100

Dumbbell Deadlift Into Bent-Over Row

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, dumbbell in each hand. Hinge your hips back, moving your body weight to your heels while maintaining a flat back. Lower the weights down the fronts of your legs. Once you reach the bottom of the deadlift, row the weights to your torso. Use control to lower the dumbbells. Drive through your heels to return to standing.

Alternating Lateral Lunge With Bicep Curl

“This combo challenges balance, coordination, and full-body engagement,” explains Renee.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Step one leg out to the side to assume a lateral lunge, pressing your hips back as your lead leg bends. Keep your opposite leg straight and maintain a tall chest. Push back to standing, performing a controlled bicep curl with both arms as you do so. Keep your elbows close to your sides. Switch sides.

The 15-Minute Bodyweight Workout That Replaces an Hour at the Gym

Skull Crushers With Scissor Kicks

“This move fires up the triceps, core, and hip flexors all at once,” Renee tells us.