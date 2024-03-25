People Swear by 'Slow Running' To Boost Their Performance: 'I Feel So Good'

Whether you're a seasoned runner or you simply enjoy taking strides to relieve stress and soak up the good old outdoors, you may be curious to hear about "slow running." People on TikTok swear by going on slow runs to boost their overall performance. We spoke with Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness, to learn the benefits of this form of cardio exercise and what the hype's all about.

What are the benefits of slow running?

Lace up your sneakers, and head out for a slow run! It's chock-full of benefits, and runners have nothing but good things to say about it on TikTok.

According to Garcia, "Slow running helps strengthen your heart and improve circulation. It can also lower blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease." In addition, getting into a consistent slow-running routine helps build endurance by slowly increasing your stamina. When compared to high-impact exercises such as jumping or sprinting, running slowly also puts less stress on your joints.

How can slow running help boost your performance?

As previously mentioned, this type of cardio enhances your endurance, which trains your body to use oxygen more efficiently and increases your aerobic system's capacity, Garcia tells us. This is key in helping you perform better for long-distance runs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"In addition to aerobic endurance, slow running helps develop muscular endurance. While running at a slower pace your muscles are engaged and you become resistant to fatigue (over time)," he adds. "[Additionally,] running at a slower pace allows you to focus on form and technique. This can improve your running economy—the amount of energy you expend at a given pace. Efficient running using the proper mechanics can help you conserve energy."

Runners on TikTok swear by this form of cardio.

Running slowly may seem easy, but it's actually quite challenging. TikTok user Kelsey explained in a running video, "I'm doing another four-mile run today. I'm putting so much effort into trying to run slow, but running slow is honestly hard." She adds, "Major lessons learned on this run: Two-and-a-half miles in, and I feel so good. When they say run slow, there's a reason for it.

Another runner on TikTok, Sydney, shared in a clip, "My goal is to finish the half marathon, not win it. Us slow pokes (whatever slow means to you!) are just as cool." She explained while getting her strides in, "The second I learned that 'going slow,' and being able to maintain what pace you're doing, is the second that you're actually able to run further, because I never thought I could run two miles, and it's because I was trying to keep up with these people."