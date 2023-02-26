What a Daily Running Habit Does to Your Body After 50

If you're looking to fully thrive and lead your healthiest life after 50, then consider adopting a daily running habit. According to WebMD, growing into your older years means not slacking with your fitness routine. Being as active as you possibly—and safely—can is crucial. Physical activity helps preserve strong bones and muscles. It also keeps your brain sharp and slows down the aging process. So lace up your sneakers, fill up your water bottle, and let's get into the benefits of getting in some strides. We're here to share exactly what running daily does to your body after 50.

Running is a great activity to help improve your aerobic fitness and heart health. No matter what your age may be, it's a smart addition to your workout routine. For those who are 50 and above, it can be very beneficial to start running—and no, it's not too late! This is because as you age, your fitness levels begin to drop if you don't do anything to maintain them. In addition, having good cardiovascular health and endurance becomes more important, since your risk of heart issues increases if you're sedentary and not eating healthy.

Needless to say, if you're not already including jogging or running in your current routine, I highly recommend doing so, starting today. When you start running daily, you'll notice a ton of benefits. Here are just a few.

You'll have more energy.

If you're wondering what running daily does to your body after 50, you'll certainly enjoy an energy boost. Many individuals who are sedentary complain that they don't have much energy to exercise. However, getting more movement will actually help improve your energy levels.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

As you start running daily, you'll begin to feel more energetic, more alive, and able to get through your day much easier. Even if you don't have a lot of endurance, a simple 10 to 15-minute run can do wonders for your physical and mental health.

You'll be in a better mood.

Along with increasing your energy, running daily has that magic touch of improving your mood. When you engage in physical activity like running, serotonin and endorphins are released, WebMD explains. These brain chemicals are responsible for putting you in a better mood. Going on moderately or vigorously intense runs on a consistent basis can also give your mental health a boost.

Your health markers will improve.

As you continue to run regularly and improve your performance, either distance or speed, you may notice better markers in your next set of blood work. Running will help improve your insulin sensitivity, cholesterol, and other health markers. This form of physical activity can also help lower your blood pressure.

You'll have more endurance.

As you make running a habit, you'll notice a boost in your endurance. Keeping up with this healthy cardio routine will help you run greater lengths. Sure, you may only be able to start off with a quarter mile, but that distance will slowly increase to half a mile, then a mile, and beyond. You'll notice your running endurance carries over to other activities as well, such as hiking or playing your favorite sports.