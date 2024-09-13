Fast-Growing Mini Burger Chain Is Opening 12 New Locations

This year has seen numerous burger chains announce major growth plans, including one best known for its cooked-to-order sliders and waffle fries. Just a few weeks after announcing that it has more than 300 locations open or under development, Smalls Sliders has shared yet another expansion plan.

The fast-growing burger chain recently announced its second deal for the North Carolina market. This deal will add 12 new restaurants, which Smalls Sliders refers to as "cans," to the Charlotte region.

The burger chain inked this deal with franchise group BM Sliders LLC. The group plans to open all 12 locations over the next six years, with the first slated to open towards the end of 2025. Areas of consideration include Charlotte, Matthews, Pineville, Indian Trail, Monroe, Gastonia, Huntersville, Concord, Hickory, and Salisbury, in addition to Rock Hill, S.C.

The burger chain's growth strategy is different from that of other restaurant concepts. Its 'cans' are 750-square-foot modular buildings that are dropped directly on-site, facilitating quicker openings. The chain also sets itself apart with a relatively small menu that includes cheeseburger sliders, grilled cheese, waffle fries, and milkshakes.

"There are few, if any, QSR concepts out there with the same flare and growth trajectory that Smalls Sliders has," a spokesperson with BM Sliders said in a statement. "The Can design is extensively unique, and paired with the intentionally limited menu, it was a no-brainer to join the brand as it impressively expands nationwide. We're looking forward to opening our Cans across the Charlotte region over the next few years and are eager for the impact they'll no doubt have on each community we enter."

In May, Smalls Sliders announced its entrance into the North Carolina market with a deal that will bring nine restaurants to Raleigh. The first is expected to open by 2025.

Smalls Sliders currently has 14 restaurants open in Louisiana, plus one in Mississippi and another in Florida, according to its website. The chain expects to reach 40 locations this year and has announced multiple multi-unit deals throughout 2024. In August, Smalls Sliders shared that it has cans open or under development in 24 states, with six sold out for future expansion.

The chain's website currently lists 25 upcoming openings in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, and Texas.

Smalls Sliders isn't the only burger chain to announce expansion plans this week. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers recently shared that it signed four franchise agreements that will bring 21 new restaurants to the chain's franchise system. These restaurants will be in Washington, Illinois, Iowa, New Jersey, and Texas.