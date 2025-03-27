Attention Costco shoppers: Some of the best deals of 2025 are hiding in plain sight at a warehouse (or online!) near you. From delicious foods to household necessities, there is a lot of money to be saved during a shopping trip to your local Costco store this month. We did the digging so you don't have to. Here are 11 sneaky good Costco deals hiding in the aisles right now.

Snapdragon Vietnamese Pho

Costo is famous for its extensive selection of Asian noodles. If you haven't tried Snapdragon Vietnamese Pho, now is the time. A 9-count 2.7-ounce single-serve container box of the beef flavor is $4 off until March 30. Get them online or in stores.

iRobot Roomba j6 Robot Vacuum + AutoEmpty Dock

Make spring cleaning a little bit easier by investing in the iRobot Roomba j6 Robot Vacuum + AutoEmpty Dock, currently $150 off. Online, you can get the self-emptying vacuum for just $349.99 through April 6. Other models are also on sale.

Kirkland Signature Organic K-Cup® Pods

Costco K-cups are the best deal in town, even when they aren't on sale. Kirkland Signature Organic K-Cup® Pods are currently $6 off, so you get 120 pods of Pacific Bold, Breakfast Blend, or Summit Roast K-Cups for $33.99 online or less in stores.

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Kinder Bueno Chocolate and Hazelnut Chocolate Bars

This 20-pack box of Kinder Bueno Chocolate and Hazelnut Chocolate Bars, 2 Bars is already a great deal online for $19.99, but it's an additional $5 off through the end of the month. Each pack average to $0.75 – half the price as Target.

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract is considered one of the finest vanilla extracts in the world. Until March 28, Costco is selling at two-pack of 8 oz. bottles for $10 off, bringing the price down to $39.99 or about $20 per bottle, including shipping and handling. Over at Williams Sonoma, the same set of two will cost you more than double – $95.90. Shelf life is three years, so feel free to stock up.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Premier Protein 30g Protein Shake

Costco has some of the best deals on protein shakes, making it affordable to get your daily protein fix. All flavors of the 18-pack of Premier Protein 30g Protein Shakes are $6 off. While the price may be less in your warehouse, online, they are $30.99 with the discount or $1.72 per shake.

Chick-fil-A Sauce

Attention chicken lovers. "Chick-fil-A sauce at Costco!" announces Laura Jayne Lamb Costco Hot Finds on Instagram. Get two, 24-ounce bottles for just $8.59, a significant savings compared to the fast food chain or your local grocery store. "This is the first time I've ever seen it there," she exclaims in the video.

16-inch Ooni Koda Pizza Oven

She also found a 16-inch Ooni Koda Pizza Oven, a gas-powered version of the designer outdoor oven. "This is the first time I've ever seen it here," she says in her Instagram video. "This makes pizza that tastes like it's wood-fired. Perfect for backyard pizza nights." Get it for $429.99 at your local warehouse, compared to $599 elsewhere.

Suja Organic Daily Immunity Shots: $4.50 Off

Suja Organic Daily Immunity Shots are a must-keep in your fridge to ward off illness. Currently, a box of 10 individually packaged shots of Turmeric Pineapple is an additional $4.50 off, making a great deal even better.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Kevin's Natural Foods Paleo Korean BBQ-Style Beef

Kevin's Natural Foods easy-to-make meals are a great healthy option for nights when you only have about five minutes to cook. The Paleo-friendly meals aren't cheap at your local grocery store, but you can find them less at Costco. The Paleo Korean BBQ-Style Beef is already a sensational deal but now is an additional $4.80 off.

Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis: $3.30 Off

Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis, individually wrapped dark chocolate-meets-coconut deliciousness with just 70 calories a pop, are a better option for anyone with a sweet tooth. Costco Does It Again calls the gluten-free and vegan bites "our absolute favorite sweet treats." The sweet but low-sugar "better-for-you treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth and then some" is $3.30 off per bag through the end of the month.