7 Sodas Made With Real Sugar—Not Gross Syrup

These 7 sodas are made with real sugar for a cleaner, crisper, and better-tasting sip.
Published on September 3, 2025 | 12:00 PM

While most soda isn’t exactly good for you, some are worse than others. This primarily has to do with ingredients. Many conventional soda brands rely on corn syrup and other artificial flavors to sweeten them up, some stick to good old-fashioned real sugar. Remember that calories are calories, so if you are trying to lose weight, it doesn’t matter what kind of sweetener it is. But if its the quality of ingredients you are concerned about, here are 7 sodas made with real sugar, not gross corn syrup.

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola comes in bottles rather than cans; people claim it tastes much better than the domestic version. It is made with pure cane sugar, which gives it a cleaner, crisper taste.

Pepsi Throwback

Pepsi Throwback is a nostalgic take on classic Pepsi, made with real sugar. It is also marketed as Pepsi Real Sugar. The taste? A smoother, less syrupy flavor.

Boylan Cane Cola

Boylan Bottling is a craft soda company that prides itself on using only real cane sugar in its soda. It is brewed in small batches with pure cane sugar, giving it a balanced sweetness and bold cola taste. The Root Beer, Ginger Ale, and Creme Soda are also delicious.

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos sodas, popular in Mexico, have made a name for themselves in the US. They come in so many fruity flavors, including Mandarin, Pineapple, Strawberry, and Passion Fruit. All are made with natural flavors and real sugar for a bright, fruity refreshment.

Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda

Made with real sugar and natural flavors, Hansen’s sodas have been my favorite since I was a kid. You can’t go wrong if you opt for Cherry Vanilla, Creamy Root Beer, or Kiwi Strawberry. Each tastes lighter and more natural without corn syrup.

Reed’s Ginger Beer

Reed’s Ginger Beer simply tastes more gourmet and expensive than any other ginger beer on the market. Crafted with fresh ginger, honey, and cane sugar, the bold soda delivers a spicy kick and natural sweetness.

Blue Sky Cherry Vanilla Soda

Blue Sky is another soda brand that relies on natural ingredients, including real cane sugar, to deliver big taste. It comes in a variety of flavors, but one of the most popular is the Cherry Vanilla Soda, a smooth, creamy soda with natural fruit and vanilla flavors.

