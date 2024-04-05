Solar Eclipse 2024: Where to Eat in the Path of Totality

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse is expected to be one of the most exciting celestial events in years. This spectacular visual phenomenon will see the moon completely covering the sun, casting a shadow on Earth and plunging a large swath of the country into temporary darkness.

Known as the path of totality, this vast area stretches from the southwestern regions of Texas all the way up north to Maine. The event will last four minutes in these places, giving much of the country a unique opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of this natural spectacle in its full glory.

Needless to say, many people are traveling to those areas of totality for a better view of the event, and if you're one of those people—or, you're a local—then you're probably looking for a prime spot to take in the spectacle, and maybe grab something to eat and drink while you're at it. So, we rounded up some of the best restaurants in these places.

Whether you're looking for a casual spot with outdoor space that's hosting an afternoon eclipse event, or are looking for a lauded spot for dinner the night before or after, here's a a wide-ranging list of great restaurants where you can commemorate this memorable occasion.

José: Dallas, Texas

Get spicy with a margarita and more at one of the best Mexican restaurants in Dallas. José is hosting an eclipse-viewing party that includes free eclipse glasses for all attending and special drinks for the event as well. Sip on Luna Llena, a light and lovely option, or a black-tinted margarita called the Luna Nueva, while feasting on seasonal crudo, tostadas, or an ancient grain bowl.

Bohemian Bull: Grapevine, Texas

Just outside Dallas in Grapevine is Bohemian Bull, a beer garden serving Texas-sized burgers, fish and chips, and all kinds of tasty apps. The popular watering hole is hosting a viewing party on its nice-sized patio on the day of the eclipse, and will be serving a special cocktail based on a tequila sunrise to help feed your eclipse fever. Join the party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sterling Market: Little Rock, Ark.

Another hotspot for totality is Little Rock, Ark., and Sterling Market's The Alley—a rain-or-shine, temperature-controlled outdoor space with a retractable roof and turf flooring—is the perfect spot to check it out. While the restaurant is not normally open on Monday, it will be serving lunch and drinks as well as handing out eclipse glasses—and moon pie! Lunch options include pizzas like the mushroom studded funghi or the jamon with ham, as well as handhelds like roast pork on toasted sourdough. The market's watch party runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $10. Get yours here.

Provision: Indianapolis, Ind.

The Midwest city of Indianapolis will experience the eclipse totality, and there are plenty of places around town to watch the event, but if you'd like to watch with a festive cocktail in hand, head to Provision's second floor balcony. The restaurant is offering a special eclipse-themed, rose-colored, tequila-based concoction called The Ring of Fire. It will also serve appetizers—some of the highlights from the regular menu include king crab toast, charred shrimp, and burrata—along with complimentary eclipse-viewing glasses. Be sure to make a reservation!

Big Lug Canteen: Indianapolis, Ind.

For a more casual eclipse-viewing experience in Indianapolis, try the Big Lug Canteen, with food by Half Liter BBQ. The restaurant and beer garden will offer four new menu items prominently featuring black and yellow ingredients as homage to the moon and sun all day April 8. The Black Hole Sun burger sandwiches a seven-ounce Angus beef or meatless patty, cheddar cheese, and mustard aioli on a black sesame seed bun. There are also nacho-style Glimmer of Gold blue corn tortilla chips, blackened shrimp tacos in blue corn tortillas, and baked brie topped with blackberry compote and house-made chili oil. Paired with a cold craft beer, and you've got the perfect eclipse event eats.

The Aviator Rooftop Bar & Lounge: Cleveland, Ohio

For a unique eclipse experience in Cleveland, The Aviator, near the airport, is hosting a party "on the runway" and a VIP event on its rooftop. The restaurant will be pouring eclipse-themed cocktails and serving appetizers—the menu includes short rib dip, pretzel sticks, and calamari—and a live band will be performing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

TRATA: Rochester, N.Y.

With the eclipse taking a swing through upstate New York, TRATA (aka the Restaurant at the Armory) will host a Tratotality Eclipse Event in the afternoon. Guests who make a reservation will have access to the restaurant's rooftop to view the eclipse, viewing glasses, a welcome cocktail and appetizers. The All-American bistro's menu leans heavy on modernized comfort classics like buttermilk chicken fingers, lettuce wraps, and tacos.

Paradiso HiFi Lounge: Burlington, Vt.

Music-lover hotspot Paradiso Lounge and its sister shop Dedalus Wine are hosting a block party in Burlington, Vt., to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime occasion. New England-influenced small plates will be provided by Dedalus and Paradiso's James Beard Award-nominated chef Micah Tavelli, and there will be plenty of wine and celestial cocktails to wash it all down. Play cornhole, jam with the DJs of Paradiso, and kick back while the big light in the sky dims.

Honey Road: Burlington, Vt.

Eclipse or not, Burlington is a city worth visiting for gourmands, with plenty of great restaurants to visit. Honey Road is an excellent post-eclipse stop for a meal from James Beard Award-nominated chef Cara Tobin. You'll find an ever-changing menu of Eastern Mediterranean-style mezze plates. Think braised lamb, harissa chicken wings, and lots of feta.

Maple Pig Bar & Grill: Presque Isle, Maine

One of the most northernmost spots to watch the eclipse, Presque Isle, Maine, is a small town that will host an eclipse extravaganza at the local science center. Take in the event there, then head to the cozy Maple Pig Bar & Grill, and dig into the All-American burger and brick oven pizzas like the Carnivore, made with smoked meats, barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, and hot honey.