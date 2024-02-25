15 Enchanting Theme Restaurants You Need To Visit At Least Once

A memorable meal at a restaurant calls for more than just delicious food. Service and ambience also play a major role in a customer's overall experience. And if you're looking to have an unforgettable time, paying a visit to a themed restaurant will deliver exactly that.

Within this specific restaurant category, there are various types of eateries. There are restaurants that draw inspiration from pop culture, the environment, specific time periods, the list goes on. There are also plenty of places that offer entertainment with your meal, be it a magic show or a jousting tournament. Some spots even set themselves apart by encouraging rude service.

Whether you're looking to dine in an artistic space or fully immerse yourself in a different environment, there's a restaurant that will meet your criteria. From a chain dedicated to the "Karen" stereotype to a tiki lounge built around an indoor lagoon, here are 15 unique themed restaurants you'll want to visit at least once in your life.

Karen's Diner

Call it service with a snarl. This Australian restaurant chain prides itself on its surly staff, playing off of the "Karen" stereotype—a notoriously rude and entitled woman famously known for asking to speak to the manager.

The restaurant states on its website, "Our staff are rude and our manners are non-existent. Come on, ask for the manager… WE DARE YOU."

Decked out in retro decor, this chain serves typical diner food like burgers, wings, and milkshakes, with many of these items having comical, Karen-themed names. The alcoholic beverages are no different. Anyone up for a "You've Just Lost My Business" shooter?

While the chain is based in Australia, Karen's Diner also has locations in the United Kingdom. It has previously opened pop-ups in other countries, including the United States, and is coming to New York City on May 25 and May 26 as part of a roaming pop-up event.

RELATED: 9 Surprising Facts About Karen's Diner, the World's Most-Searched Restaurant

The Cauldron Co.

Double, double, toil and trouble. The Cauldron Co. brews up a magical experience that blends together science, technology, and design. One of the most popular features of this spot is the wizard-themed cocktail-making classes, which refer to drinks as "potions." During these classes, you can brew eye-catching beverages that change color, bubble, and smoke.

You can also order food outside of the classes, with menus varying by location. Some dishes on the Philadelphia location's menu include the Cauldron of Dragon Wings, Magical Cauliflower, and charcuterie boards. In addition to Philadelphia, the Cauldron Co. also operates in New York City and Chicago, as well as three locations in the United Kingdom.

Beetle House

Halloween isn't limited to one day of the year at Beetle House, which has two locations—one in New York City and another in Los Angeles. Each one offers a different experience while keeping the same concept at the center. Inspired by Tim Burton's films, Beetle House is adorned in dark, spooky decor to provide a "unique and macabre experience," according the restaurant. The New York location is smaller and more intimate, while the Los Angeles restaurant is a larger club-style space.

In addition to their à la carte menu offerings, both restaurants serve a Poltergeist Feast. This includes one appetizer, a main course, and a dessert. A few options include the Edward Burger Hands, Killer Coq Au Vin, and the Butcher's Bolognese.

Ellen's Stardust Diner

In the mood for dinner and a show? This 1950s-themed restaurant in New York City is known for its singing waitstaff, also called "Stardusters." These employees will perform as you munch on American fare like burgers, salads, and sandwiches. The restaurant also serves breakfast, opening its doors at 7 a.m. As Ellen's Stardust Diner notes, several previous Stardusters have even gone on to perform on Broadway and American Idol.

Alice's Tea Cup

Calling all Alice in Wonderland fans! New York City is home to Alice's Tea Cup, a tea house inspired by the fantasy movie and children's novel by Lewis Carroll. As you enjoy scones, sandwiches, and of course, tea, you will take in whimsical decor that brings you back to your childhood. Alice's Tea Cup currently has two Manhattan locations—Chapter I and Chapter II—plus an additional to-go bakery and café in Brooklyn.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Brunch

Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar

Created by a Hollywood set designer, San Francisco's Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar is located inside the Fairmont Hotel. As guests dine around a central "lagoon," which was once the hotel's indoor swimming pool, they are immersed in a Polynesian-inspired environment.

In a 2012 episode of his Travel Channel television show The Layover, the late Anthony Bourdain called this restaurant "completely, completely awesome." He said, "This is like the greatest place in the history of the world."

The Tonga Room's menu, which is subject to change, features Asian-fusion dishes like citrus pepper chicken wings, ahi tuna poke tostada, and marinated Korean short ribs. True to theme, the restaurant also serves tiki drinks like the classic Mai Tai.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Drawing inspiration from the science fiction novel and its namesake, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea is a 16-course tasting experience in an "underwater" lounge. The meal takes place inside Lost Spirits Distillery, located at Area15, an immersive event and entertainment district in Las Vegas.

At $355 per person, this elaborate dining experience features artfully plated dishes created by chef Taylor Persh. According to the restaurant's website, most meals will last around two-and-a-half hours, with most guests spending two hours "soaking in the spirit tastings, acrobatic shows, and a distillery tour before or after dinner."

SafeHouse

Touting itself as "Milwaukee's best-kept secret," SafeHouse is a spy-themed restaurant full of authentic espionage artifacts, pop culture references, and other spy items. To access this restaurant, you must provide a password. If you don't have one, you may be asked to take a clearance test to prove you're a "friendly spy," according to SafeHouse's website. That being said, no one has ever been denied entry.

At the restaurant, you can embark on spy missions as you eat dishes like Fried C4 Cheese Curds, the Covert Chopped Salad, and Tradecraft Tacos. SafeHouse also serves signature cocktails referred to as "Stealthy Sips."

Aquarium Restaurant

This family-friendly restaurant has two locations in the Houston area, one in Denver and another in Nashville, Tenn. Guests can order meal options like seafood, fish, or steak as they dine in an aquarium with floor-to-ceiling views of colorful, tropical fish. The Nashville restaurant is currently the largest location, boasting a 200,000-gallon aquarium with more than 100 species of fish from the Caribbean Sea, Hawaii, South Pacific, and Indian Ocean.

RELATED: The 10 Best Seafood Chains in America

Space 220 Restaurant

If you're looking for an out-of-this-world dining experience, consider venturing into space. Located in Disney World's Epcot theme park, Space 220 Restaurant lets guests escape the world after taking an elevator up to a dining room with daytime and nighttime views of Earth from 220 miles up.

The menu, which features American cuisine, has numerous creatively named items like the Starry Calamari and Galactic Miso Salmon. Guests can order a prix fixe lunch for $55, which includes an appetizer and entrée. Or, they can choose the dinner option, which includes an appetizer, entrée, and a dessert for $79.

Pirate's Landing

Dining becomes an adventure at this pirate-themed restaurant, which was constructed to look like a dry-landed ship. Located in Elkin, N.C., Pirate's Landing houses various weapons, cannons, antique rugs, tapestries, and other artifacts to give guests "a feel of truly plundered treasure from the private era."

The menu features a mix of steaks, seafood, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and combination dinners. One of these is the Buccaneer's Fried Seafood Feast, which includes baby flounder, crab cake, clam strips, oysters, popcorn shrimp, and scallops.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

As Forrest Gump fans likely already know, there's a chain of restaurants inspired by the Oscar-winning film. In fact, the first location in Monterey, Calif., is the first and only casual restaurant chain based on a motion picture property, as noted by Bubba Gump Shrimp. Co.

Across its 22 U.S. locations and 12 international restaurants, you can enjoy various shrimp dishes, such as shrimp cocktail, shrimp scampi, stuffed shrimp, and coconut shrimp.

Medieval Times

If you've ever wanted to travel in time, this medieval-themed dinner theater can take you back to the 11th century. With nine locations across the U.S. and one in Toronto, Canada, Medieval Times & Dinner Tournament includes a hands-on feast (yes, sans cutlery) and a jousting show.

As you watch knights battle it out, you can eat a four-course meal with dishes like roasted chicken, garlic bread, tomato bisque soup, and sweet buttered corn. For those who would like a memento, there's also a gift shop with swords, costumes, and other medieval-themed merchandise.

RELATED: 10 Best Chicken Chains in America

The Magic Castle

Unlike the other restaurants on this list, this one has an exclusivity component to it. Located in Hollywood, Calif., the Magic Castle—aka the clubhouse of the Academy of Magical Arts—only grants entry to members and their guests. However, magicians visiting from outside of the U.S. can also give out courtesy invitations.

As guests sip and dine, they can watch magic shows "that range from miracles right under your nose to full stage illusions that stun an entire room," according to the clubhouse's website. The menu features a selection of steaks, seafood dishes, salads, and vegan entrées.

The Proud Bird

This one isn't a standalone restaurant, as it's actually a food hall with six different eateries. After you order your meal, which ranges from pizza to Asian food, you can take in views of planes landing at Los International Airport (LAX). As a space dedicated to the past, present, and future of aviation, the Proud Bird offers interactive exhibits and welcomes guests with a suspended P-40 Flying Tiger replica and aircraft memorabilia.