The Best Solar Eclipse Foods & Dining Deals You Won't Want to Miss

Whether it's St. Patrick's Day, Easter, or even Pi Day, restaurant chains and food companies never miss a chance to celebrate major holidays and events with tantalizing deals and new product launches. The fast-approaching solar eclipse this month is no exception to that trend.

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross over North America as the moon passes between the sun and Earth, temporarily blocking the face of the sun. It's a huge deal considering that the last solar eclipse in America was in August 2017 and there won't be another total solar eclipse visible to those in the contiguous United States until August 2044, according to NASA. Chain restaurants and food brands alike have been announcing a slew of exciting promotions, freebies, and limited-edition products and menu items, all meant to celebrate the historic event. Some will exclusively be offered on the day of the eclipse, but others are available to customers right now.

We've rounded up all of the best foods and deals that foodies can score for the solar eclipse, so read on for all of the offers you won't want to miss on and around April 8!

Pizza Hut

Nutrition information varies based on toppings and customizations.

If you stop by your local Pizza Hut on April 8, you can score a large pizza for just $12 as part of the chain's "Total Eclipse of the Hut" deal. Customers can take advantage of the offer when they order a "create-your-own" pizza with up to 10 toppings, or recipe pizzas such as the Thin 'N Crispy, Hand Tossed Pizza, and Original Pan Pizza. The promotion will be valid for dine-in, delivery, and carryout orders.

SunChips

Nutrition information unavailable.

With a name like "SunChips," it should come as no surprise that this staple snack brand has something special lined up to celebrate the solar eclipse.

On April 8, SunChips will drop a brand-new limited-edition flavor: SunChips Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda. However, anyone interested in trying it will need to act quickly in order to score a bag. The brand is giving away the new snack for free only during the four minutes and 27 seconds the moon is expected to completely block out the sun in some parts of the world during the eclipse.

The short window when the chips will be available will commence at 1:33 p.m. CT (2:33 p.m. ET) on April 8. Interested customers can try to claim the flavor by visiting SunChipsSolarEclipse.com.

Smoothie King

Nutrition information unavailable.

Smoothie King has a couple of goodies lined up for fans in celebration of the solar eclipse. From March 27 through April 8, the chain is offering a new limited-edition Eclipse Berry Blitz at stores nationwide. It features bananas, wild blueberries, apple, a blueberry juice blend, a white grape lemon juice blend, a protein blend, and blue spirulina.

Additionally, anyone who visits a Smoothie King location in the path of the solar eclipse and purchases an Eclipse Berry Blitz smoothie will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses. Customers interested in scoring a pair should contact their local Smoothie King to confirm whether the glasses are available.

Tim Hortons

Nutrition information unavailable.

If you stop by a Tim Hortons shop within the next few days, you may be able to score a limited-edition treat that pays homage to the solar eclipse. From April 1 through April 8, the chain is offering a new Solar Eclipse Donut that consists of a yeast doughnut filled with vanilla fluff and topped with vanilla fondant and cookie crumbs in the shape of a crescent moon. The offering is only available at participating locations in Buffalo, N.Y., so customers in the area should check directly with their local Tim Hortons to confirm availability before heading over.

Raising Cane's

Nutrition :

Texas Toast (Per Slice)

Calories : 140

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 1 g

Raising Cane's fans, rejoice! The regional chicken chain will give out a free piece of its famous Texas toast with any combo purchased on April 8, but only at locations along the path of totality (i.e. where the full eclipse can be seen). A full list of participating locations can be found here.

Raising Cane's is also launching a contest that will award one lucky customer free food for 20 years in celebration of the solar eclipse. Those interested in joining should visit the chain's website on April 8 to enter. Each entry will earn customers a mobile code for a free Texas toast that they can redeem from April 8 through April 14.

Burger King

Nutrition :

Whopper (Per Serving)

Calories : 670

Fat : 41 g (Saturated Fat: 12.1 g)

Sodium : 1,170.3 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 3.2 g, Sugar: 13.5 g)

Protein : 31.5 g

Burger King is giving out free Whoppers to participants in its Royal Perks loyalty program in celebration of the solar eclipse next week. Any members who text the word "ECLIPSE" to 251251 on April 8 will receive a BOGO Whopper offer that they can use starting on the day of the eclipse through April 15. The deal will only be redeemable through the Burger King app and website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Krispy Kreme

Nutrition information unavailable.

Krispy Kreme is always releasing exciting new limited-edition doughnuts to coincide with major holidays and events—and the solar eclipse is no exception. The chain will launch a brand-new Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut on April 5 and offer it through April 8. It features an Original Glazed Doughnut that's dipped in a black chocolate icing and then topped with silver sprinkles, a buttercream frosting made with Oreo pieces, and a whole Oreo cookie.

Sonic

Nutrition :

Blackout Slush Float (Per Serving)

Calories : 370

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 78 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 74 g)

Protein : 4 g

Sonic took inspiration from the temporary darkness caused by a solar eclipse when creating its eye-popping new Blackout Slush Float. The drink features a cotton candy and dragon fruit-flavored slush topped with vanilla soft serve and galaxy-themed sprinkles.

The offering launched at Sonic restaurants nationwide on March 25 and will remain available through May 5 while supplies last. Any customers who purchase a Blackout Slush Float will also receive a free pair of solar eclipse glasses while supplies last.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Nutrition :

Nebula Berry (Per Serving)

Calories : 290

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 34 g)

Protein : 5 g

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, a brand known for its high-quality ingredients and unique flavors, launched not just one, but a whole line of ice cream flavors for the solar eclipse.

The new Punk Stargonaut collection includes four new and returning options:

Nebula Berry—a bright new ice cream that features the flavors of blueberry, raspberry, and elderflower.

Cosmic Bloom—a tropical new ice cream with the flavors of mandarin, kiwi, and passion fruit.

Purple Star Born—the first-ever grape ice cream from the brand, this features the flavors of Concord grape and blackcurrants.

Supermoon—a returning flavor that tastes like candied violet and marshmallows, somewhat similar to marshmallow cereal milk.

Customers can sample the new collection at Jeni's ice cream shops nationwide or order them online. Jeni's also debuted a new ice cream topping called Space Dust—a fizzy popping candy—that's available in scoop shops and online. Anyone who orders from the Punk Stargonaut line online by April 8 will receive four pairs of eclipse glasses in their shipment, while Jeni's ice cream shops will give out free glasses with purchases while supplies last starting on April 5.

Chili's

Nutrition :

Southwestern Eggrolls (Per Serving)

Calories : 800

Fat : 41 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 2,170 mg

Carbs : 82 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 28 g

If you can't get enough of Chili's appetizers, you may want to make a beeline to the chain for the solar eclipse. Those who order an adult entrée on either April 7 or April 8 can score a free appetizer when they use the code "APPCLIPSE." The offer is valid for all in-restaurant and to-go orders.

7-Eleven

Nutrition information varies based on toppings and customizations.

7-Eleven customers who subscribe to the chain's subscription delivery service, 7NOW Gold Pass, can score a pizza for just $3 all day on April 8. Better yet, subscribers can add a free pair of solar eclipse glasses to any order between April 4 and April 8. The offer will only be available while supplies last.

Snapple

Nutrition :

Snapple Elements Sun (Per Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 0 g

Just in time for the solar eclipse, Snapple has expanded its drink selection with a new juice it describes as a "cosmic citrus fusion." The new Snapple Elements Sun is a light beverage that features the flavors of starfruit, orange, and nectarine. Interested customers can use the Snapple website to check where's it's available for purchase in their area.

The brand will also host a Snapple Solar Speakeasy pop-up at 541 W. 25th St. in New York City on April 8 where guests can sample a selection of Snapple drinks within an immersive eclipse experience. The event will be open to consumers starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Jack in the Box

Nutrition :

Jumbo Jack (Per Serving)

Calories : 520

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 23 g

The only thing better than indulging in a burger when the cravings hit is getting two for the price of one. And in honor of the solar eclipse, Jack in the Box will offer a special BOGO deal on April 8 for one of its signature burgers: the Jumbo Jack. The offer is valid for any new or existing members of its Jack Pack loyalty program. Customers can redeem the promotion through the Jack in the Box app or website.

Applebee's

Nutrition information unavailable.

Flynn Group, a major franchisee that operates more than 400 Applebee's locations across 23 states, recently launched a new Perfect Eclipse Margarita in celebration of the event. It features Patrón Premium Silver Blanco Tequila, Citrónge Orange Liqueur, Monin Blue Raspberry and Passion Fruit syrups, and lemon and lime. It will be offered through April 14 at Flynn Group-operated Applebee's locations, so make sure to check with your local Applebee's to confirm availability.

Perfect Bar Chocolate Brownie

Nutrition :

Chocolate Brownie (Per Bar)

Calories : 290

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 12 g

Perfect Bar, a brand of refrigerated protein bars, recently announced that it's "going dark" just in time for the solar eclipse with the launch of its new Chocolate Brownie flavor. The new bar is organic and gluten-free, made from freshly ground peanut butter, cashew butter, cocoa, and a topping of dark chocolate chips.

The product launched at select grocery stores and some national chains like Walmart and Target on March 25. Perfect Bar will include free eclipse glasses with online Chocolate Brownie bar orders while supplies last. Plus, it also has a couple of other discounts lined up for fans over the next week.

From March 25 through April 12, customers can score a 20% discount on Chocolate Brownie bars through the Perfect Snacks website, no promo code required. Those who are in the eclipse's path of totality and signed up for text notifications can also receive 50% off their Chocolate Brownie bar purchases on April 8.

Twin Peaks

Nutrition information unavailable.

Not only will Twin Peaks hand out free solar eclipse glasses to customers on April 8 to help them celebrate the historic event, but the chain will also serve up several cosmic-themed beverages. The options will include a Twin Peaks Margarita on "The Rock," Blue Moon Belgian White, a Corazón Tequila Sunrise, a Lunazul Silver Shot, and a Starburst Shot.

Nutrition information has been included where available.