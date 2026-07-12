5 Standing Exercises That Restore Hip Strength Faster Than Gym Sessions After 60

Your hips deserve special TLC in your workouts.

Your hips may not be the first body part that comes to mind when optimizing your workouts—but they deserve special TLC. Hip strength declines as you age due to the natural loss of muscle (known as sarcopenia), reduced physical activity, and joint mobility changes. As time passes, the muscles around your hips become less efficient and less active, which can result in weakness and stiffness, explains Josh York, Founder & CEO, GYMGUYZ, the world’s largest in-home and on-site personal training company.

Strong, healthy hips help you perform daily tasks like lifting heavy objects and staying balanced as you walk. Any reduction in strength can majorly impact your control and balance.

“This can make everyday movements feel less stable and increase fall risk, which can ultimately impact independence as daily tasks become more difficult,” York tells us.

So, we learned five standing exercises that can help restore hip strength faster than gym sessions after 60.

Standing Hip Extension

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“Standing hip extensions strengthen the glutes, which are primary drivers of hip power used for walking, standing, and climbing stairs,” York tells us.

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold onto a sturdy chair or wall for support, if needed. Activate your core. Shift your body weight onto one leg. Extend the opposite leg straight behind you, lifting it a few inches off the ground. Squeeze your glute at the top. Slowly lower. Repeat on the other side.

Standing Hip Abductions

“This exercise targets the outer hip muscles that stabilize the pelvis and help maintain balance during single-leg movement,” York says.

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and hands on your hips. Activate your core and shift your weight onto your left leg. Keep your right leg straight and toes pointed forward as you lift it out to the side as high as you’re comfortably able to. Hold at the top for a moment before lowering for 3 seconds.

Diagonal Step Reach

“Diagonal step reaches train the hips through multiple movement angles, improving coordination, weight transfer, and real-world movement control,” York notes.

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-distance apart and arms by your sides. Activate your core and maintain a tall chest. Step one foot diagonally forward and reach the opposite arm across your body toward that foot. Drive through the front foot to return to the start position. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate with every step.

Lateral Step Holds

“Lateral step holds improve lateral stability and control during changes in direction by building strength in a side-loaded position that helps with stepping sideways, catching balance, and shifting weight to turn,” York explains.

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Activate your core. Next, step one foot out to the side, assuming a comfortable, wide stance. Shift your body weight onto the stepping foot, slightly bending that knee. Hold this position, keeping a tall posture. Press through your bent leg to return to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

Standing Hip Circles

“Standing hip circles improve hip joint mobility while reinforcing control through full-range circular movement patterns,” says York.