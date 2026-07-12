The Morning Routine Longevity Experts Use to Restore Muscle Mass After 60

Add these healthy morning habits to your routine.

The biggest bucket list item for your workout goals should hands-down be building and preserving lean muscle. Everyone loses muscle naturally with age, and it’s truly something you cannot live without. Muscle strength can help you maintain your youth and embrace an active, independent lifestyle. Who deserves that more than you?

We spoke with Nneoma Oparaji, MD, DipABLM, DABOM, Triple Board Certified Media Physician in obesity, lifestyle, and internal medicine with strong interest in longevity, who suggests trying this morning routine. Longevity experts use this regimen to restore muscle mass after 60.

“Adults gradually start to lose muscle mass around age 30 because our muscles respond less to the growth signals from protein and exercise as we get older,” Dr. Oparaji explains. “This is critical to know because muscle loss increases risk of falls, dependence, fractures, frailty, and hospitalization. Our ability to climb stairs, carry groceries, get up from a chair, and recover from an illness depends on muscle.”

Below are some healthy morning habits to help you rebuild muscle mass as you age. Add them to your routine ASAP.

Movement

Kickstarting the day with a healthy dose of movement works wonders for the mind, body, and soul. Plus, carving out time for fitness before work deadlines, errands, and daily tasks set in ensures you’re more likely to get it done. So, lace up your sneakers for a brisk walk, hit the trails for a cycle, or perform a gentle yoga flow to warm up your muscles.

“I have noticed among my patients that people are more likely to exercise in the morning before the demands of the day take over,” Dr. Oparaji says.

Resistance Exercises

If you want to build and maintain muscle mass, resistance training is the name of the game. This form of exercise includes tools like resistance bands, free weights, gym machines, and bodyweight movements that engage your muscles by working against resistance. Research shows that those who perform regular strength training can experience improved movement control, physical performance, functional independence, walking speed, and cognitive abilities.

“I often tell patients that after 60, muscle becomes a longevity organ because strength is one of the strongest predictors of healthy aging,” Dr. Oparaji explains.

Protein-Packed Breakfast

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Morning movement is just part of the equation. Consuming a protein-packed breakfast is just as important. In fact, research indicates that consuming a moderate amount of high-quality protein three times per day promotes muscle protein synthesis. If you’re unsure of what to pick up on your next grocery store run, prioritize things like eggs, Greek yogurt, peanut butter, oatmeal, chia seeds (for chia seed pudding), cottage cheese, and black beans (for breakfast burritos).