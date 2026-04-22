5 Standing Exercises That Firm Inner Thigh Jiggle Faster Than Gym Machines After 55

Strengthen and tone your thighs by adding these moves to your routine.

Ah, the natural aging process. So many things happen to your body after you hit 55. Your estrogen levels decrease, which causes the redistribution of body fat, and so does your muscle mass. These issues can lead to lower muscle tone, thinner skin, and subcutaneous fat accumulation in your inner thighs. The result? Jiggly thighs. And unless you add the right movements to your routine, this area will not get toned or firm.

We spoke with Michael D. Pope, Outreach Athletic Trainer at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, who shares five standing exercises that can help firm your inner thigh jiggle faster than gym machines after 55. Pope received his Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from East Texas Baptist University and has been a Tactical Strength & Conditioning Facilitator (TSAC-F) since 2021.

“The following exercises can provide many benefits in relation to strength and stability in the lower extremity. Inner thigh muscles or ‘adductors’ are responsible for bringing the leg closer to the midline. These muscles are often forgotten during training and can lead to injury if not strengthened properly,” Pope tells us. “Training these specific muscles to activate through proper movements and form increases stability within joints and leads to better balance and strength. This is very important as we age due to the decrease in hormones that promote muscle growth and bone density.”

Exercising on a regular basis can help increase these hormones, which, in turn, lowers your risk of injuries and falls. Here are five standing moves to add to your routine.

Lateral Lunges

“The lateral lunge is a great variation of the lunge and squat. This targets the adductor muscles providing active stretch and controlled eccentric (lengthening) contractions which aid in improved hip and thigh strength and mobility,” Pope explains.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a big step out to the side with your left foot, press your hips back, and lower into a lateral lunge. Press through your left heel to rise back up. Repeat on the other side.

Banded Adductions

“Banded Adductions are an isolated adductor exercise focusing solely on that specific contraction. A very common movement used in rehabbing groin injuries, and I would recommend adding them to injury prevention programs. This exercise increases stability as well as strength in the adductors,” Pope points out.

Begin by placing a resistance band around your ankle with the tension being pulled away from the leg. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bring the banded leg inward and control the resistance as you return to the start position.

Wide-Stance Squats

“The wide-stance squat is a squat variation in which the feet are spread farther apart than the traditional squat. What this positioning does is add more activation for the adductor muscles. This stance also allows for a deeper squat for those dealing with a lack of ankle range of motion,” Pope says.

Stand tall with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms before you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing.

Sumo Deadlifts

“The sumo deadlift is identical to the wide stance squat with the exception that it starts in a lowered stance. This movement can mimic motions that are used daily such as picking up a heavier item off the ground,” Pope explains.

Stand tall with your feet just outside shoulder-width in a squat position. Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell, and stand with your chest tall and back flat. Control the movement back down to the start position, maintaining the same posture.

Adductor Slides

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“Adductor slides are similar to the lateral lunge with the exception that the outward moving foot stays in contact with the ground while sliding outward and returning to the starting position. The constant contact with ground allows for active engagement throughout the entire movement of this exercise,” Pope notes.