As you head into your 50s, preserving strength and mobility doesn’t mean pushing your body to the max. Instead, it’s all about “moving smarter.” Performing daily standing exercises is particularly beneficial for activating the muscles that get most use in daily life—including the core, hips, and legs—that are typically the first to weaken with age. We spoke with an expert who shares four effective moves men should work into their daily routine to stay young after 50.

“Standing work builds stability, balance, and joint integrity, helping protect against falls, stiffness, and fatigue,” says Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “It also keeps the nervous system active and responsive, improving coordination and body awareness, two key elements of feeling youthful and strong.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Canham suggests prioritizing the posterior chain—back, hamstrings, and glutes—along with the legs and core.

“These support posture, energy, and endurance,” Canham tells us. “When these muscles are strong and mobile, men can move with more confidence, maintain athletic ability, and reduce strain on the joints.”

4 Standing Exercises Men Should Do Daily to Stay Young After 50

To ensure your workout remains effective in the long run, stay grounded, move slowly, and practice intentional breathing. Incorporating lightweight dumbbells or small resistance bands is a great way to safely rev up the intensity.

“The goal is consistency not intensity,” Canham notes. “Five to 10 minutes of standing strength work each day keeps circulation flowing, energy high, and your body feeling youthful well beyond 50.”

Bodyweight Squats

“Squats strengthen the glutes, quads, and core—the foundation of functional strength,” Canham points out. “This move enhances mobility and supports balance, which naturally decline with age. Keep your chest lifted, sit back into your heels, and focus on slow, controlled movement.”

Begin by standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms in front of you or place your hands on your hips. Use a chair for support, if necessary. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Use control to descend until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Press through your heels to return to standing. Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

Reverse Lunges

“Lunges strengthen the legs and hips while improving flexibility and coordination,” Canham explains. “Stepping backward, rather than forward, protects the knees and teaches stability under shifting weight—something critical for daily movement and fall prevention.”

To begin, stand with your feet hip-distance apart and arms at your sides. Maintain a tall chest. Step your left foot back a few feet, making sure to land on the ball of your foot. Lower into a lunge position until your front thigh is parallel to the ground and your back knee hovers just above the floor. Press through your front heel to rise back up to standing. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each leg.

Standing Resistance Band Rows

“This movement engages the upper back, shoulders, and arms, helping counteract the forward slouch that often develops with age,” Canham tells us. “It also opens the chest and strengthens postural muscles, improving breathing and circulation.”

​​Begin by anchoring a resistance band to a sturdy pole at chest level. Stand tall, facing the anchor point. Hold the handles with both hands. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your body. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Extend your arms back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Standing Side Leg Raises

“These target the outer hips and stabilizers that keep balance sharp. Strong hip abductors reduce the risk of falls and joint pain while improving gait and mobility,” Canham points out.