5 Standing Exercises That Reduce Waist Thickening Faster Than Cardio After 55

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Aging and weight gain in the midsection are two facts of life. Excess fat in the waist is the result of muscle loss, hormonal changes, and a slowed metabolism at this time of life, and it’s a challenging area of the body to tone. That said, it can be done with just the right strength training and a calorie deficit. To help get you started, we spoke with a fitness expert who shares five standing exercises that can reduce waist thickening faster than cardio after 55.

Why standing exercises? They’re extremely effective in trimming down your waist by activating the entire core. By standing upright, you’re moving against gravity and boosting the calorie burn. You’ll notice your waist trimming down in no time!

“After 55, several physiological changes make abdominal fat easier to gain and harder to lose,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in wellness and corporate leadership. “First, sarcopenia—the natural loss of muscle mass with age—reduces resting metabolic rate. With less muscle tissue, the body burns fewer calories at rest, making fat accumulation more likely, particularly around the midsection. Second, hormonal changes, including declines in estrogen and testosterone, tend to shift fat storage toward the abdomen. Many adults notice increased central fat even if their overall weight hasn’t changed dramatically.”

In addition, sleep disturbances and chronic stress can heighten cortisol levels, which are connected to increased fat storage in the abdominal region.

While performing cardio promotes a healthy heart, it typically falls short when it comes to providing stimulus to maintain or build muscle mass.

“Standing strength exercises recruit multiple muscle groups at once, increasing overall metabolic demand and helping maintain lean muscle mass,” Canham says. “When adults preserve or build muscle—especially in the legs, hips, and core—they increase resting metabolic rate, meaning the body burns more energy throughout the day.”

Below, Canham shares five standing exercises that reduce waist thickening quicker than cardio alone after 55.

Standing Knee Lifts

“Standing knee lifts with core engagement activate the lower abdominals and hip flexors while maintaining upright posture,” Canham says.

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Lift your left knee up to hip height while keeping your core engaged. Lower your foot and repeat on your right side, lifting your right knee up to hip level. Continue to alternate knee lifts. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

Standing Torso Rotations

“Standing torso rotations strengthen the obliques and improve rotational mobility,” Canham says.

Start standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Cross your arms in front of your chest. Alternatively, hold a medicine ball with arms extended ahead of you. Rotate from your core as you twist from side to side, keeping your hips square and feet planted on the ground. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side.

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Standing Side Bends

“Standing side bends strengthen lateral core muscles and support waist stability,” Canham explains.

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in your left hand by your side. Slowly bend at your waist toward the left, stretching your obliques as you do so. Return to standing. Repeat on the right side, holding a dumbbell in your right hand and bending to the right. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Standing Cross-Body Punches

“Standing cross-body punches engage the obliques and elevate heart rate slightly while maintaining core control,” Canham says.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent. Bring your fists up to your chest or chin. Punch your left arm forward while maintaining relaxed shoulders and keeping your other hand at your chest. Return to the start. Repeat by punching your right arm forward. Continue to perform 2 sets of 20 alternating punches.

Standing Marches

“Standing marches with abdominal bracing train the deep core while reinforcing balance and posture,” Canham points out.