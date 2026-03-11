5 Exercises Men Over 50 Should Do Each Morning to Restore Fading Muscle

Muscle loss is no joke—these morning exercises can help combat it.

Muscle loss is no joke. Sarcopenia, the natural loss of muscle that begins at 30, brings serious consequences. It’s the result of less testosterone, hormone fluctuations, and reduced physical activity. It’s critical to rebuild strength and balance in order to continue living an independent, active life—and prevent frailty. The good news? It’s quite doable. To get you started, we are here with five exercises that men over 50 should do every morning to restore fading muscle.

“The best morning exercises after 50 are compound strength movements that work multiple muscle groups at once. You want exercises that create tension in the muscles without overworking or harming your joints,” explains Josh York, Founder & CEO, GYMGUYZ. “Controlled strength training sends a strong signal to the body to maintain and rebuild muscle. After 50, consistency and quality of reps matter more than lifting as heavy as possible. Focus on control, posture, and full-body engagement.”

Below, York breaks down five exercises for men 50+ to restore fading muscle.

Half-Kneeling Shoulder Press

“Half-Kneeling Shoulder Presses are an excellent exercise for building strength and control,” York tells us.

Begin kneeling on one knee. Press a dumbbell overhead without leaning back. Use control to lower. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each arm.

Reverse Lunges

“Reverse lunges help strengthen the glutes and quads. They are generally easier on the knee joints than forward lunges,” York points out.

​​Stand tall, feet hip-width apart. Step one foot back and lower your knee toward the ground until both knees bend to roughly 90 degrees. Press through the front heel to rise back up to standing. Perform 3 sets of 8 reps on each leg.

Lateral Band Walks

“Using resistance bands is a great way to increase tension. Lateral band walks are great for strengthening the hip muscles,” York says.

Begin by placing a resistance band around your ankles or thighs. Slightly bend your knees and step sideways, keeping your movement controlled. Perform 4 sets of 12 steps in each direction.

Band Face Pulls

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tie a resistance band around a sturdy pole, and grasp the handles. Step back until there’s tension in the band, then lift the handles to eye or nose level. Flare your elbows out so they’re pointing behind you. Lead with your elbows to pull the band toward you, stopping when your elbows are as far back as you can manage comfortably. Squeeze your shoulder blades for two seconds, then release slowly and with control. Perform 2 sets of 15 reps.

Wall Sit