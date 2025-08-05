 Skip to content

5 Standing Moves That Target Stubborn Belly Fat (No Floor Work Required)

A trainer shares her go-to standing ab exercises to light up your core and melt belly fat.
Published on August 5, 2025 | 9:00 AM

An often overlooked yet incredibly effective way to work your abs is by getting off the mat and onto your feet. According to Renee Simms, CPT, owner/founder at Alida 126 Personal Fitness, standing core exercises challenge your body in ways that standard floor work simply does not. Plus, standing moves are typically more joint-friendly for most—so no need to worry about straining your lower back or neck as you would on the mat. Below, Renee outlines five of the best standing exercises that fire up your core and melt stubborn belly fat.

Why Standing Ab Exercises Burn More Fat

“When you’re upright, your core isn’t just working in isolation—it’s stabilizing you against gravity, helping you balance, and coordinating with other muscle groups like your glutes, hamstrings, shoulders, and even your feet,” Renee explains. “That kind of total-body engagement not only builds better functional strength, but also helps you burn more calories since more muscles are involved.”

Traditional ab exercises may help you build enviable six-pack muscles, but they’re not a productive choice for fat burning.

“Standing core exercises often incorporate more movement, which gets the heart rate up and creates a cardio effect,” Renee points out. “That extra calorie burn—especially from fat—is key when it comes to actually seeing the results of your hard work.”

Renee recommends kicking off your workout with standing exercises to fire up your core and raise your heart rate, and wrapping up with traditional floor work to isolate the muscles on a deeper level.

“It’s a one-two punch that not only tones the abs but also strengthens the entire core from all angles,” she adds.

5 Standing Moves That Shrink Stubborn Belly Fat

Perform the below exercises back-to-back to complete one circuit. After finishing all five, take a one to two-minute rest. Repeat the circuit once more for a total of two rounds.

Reverse Lunge with Cross Connect

Side view of male athlete in active wear preparing for championship training his legs and full body muscles at gym, lunging forward, putting hands behind head, warming up before hard workout
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall, feet hip-width apart and hands behind your head.
  2. Step one foot back and lower into a deep reverse lunge, keeping your chest tall.
  3. As you rise to stand, bring your back knee forward and drive your opposite elbow to meet it at your center.
  4. Hold the elbow-to-knee position for a moment with control.
  5. Perform 10 reps on one side before switching to the other.

Dumbbell Windmill

kettlebell windmills exercise. 507131317
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in one hand.
  2. Press the weight overhead and turn your feet slightly away from the arm that’s holding the dumbbell.
  3. Keep your gaze on the weight as you press your hips to the side and slowly lower your opposite hand down the inside of your leg.
  4. Keep your top arm extended and your spine aligned during the hinge.
  5. Squeeze your glutes as you return to standing.
  6. Perform 8 to 10 reps on one side before switching to the other.

Dumbbell Overhead Chop

Smiling young woman doing lunges with weights while working out with a diverse group of people in a gym
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall, holding a dumbbell with both hands at chest height.
  2. Press the weight overhead.
  3. Then, “chop” it downward diagonally across your body toward your opposite hip.
  4. Return the weight overhead and alternate to the other side.
  5. Make sure your hips stay centered and slightly tucked under to activate your glutes and protect your low back.
  6. Perform 20 alternating reps; 10 per side.

Offset Dumbbell Marches

  1. Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in one hand.
  2. Press the weight overhead so your arm lines up with your ear.
  3. Keep your shoulders down and back and your core engaged.
  4. Gradually lift one knee at a time to hip level, as if you’re marching in place.
  5. Complete 12 controlled marches on one side before switching to the other.

Halo With Dumbbell

close-up woman goblet squat with heavy dumbbell
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall, holding the dumbbell by its ends at chest height.
  2. Bring the dumbbell around your head like a halo—moving it past one ear, behind your head, and around with control.
  3. Reverse the motion before repeating on the other side.
  4. Complete 20 alternating reps; 10 in each direction.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
