The 8-Minute Standing Routine That Firms Midsection After 55, According to a Coach

This speedy standing routine can help address pesky belly fat.

Most people can agree that the midsection is one of the most frustrating parts of the body to slim down. There are many reasons for this—one being subcutaneous fat, which builds up just beneath the skin. Although belly fat can be difficult to lose, it’s important to address in order to boost your overall well-being. That’s why we spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in wellness and corporate leadership, who shares an eight-minute standing routine that firms the midsection after 55.

“After 55, several physiological changes contribute to a softer midsection. First, sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle mass, reduces overall muscle tone. Core muscles that support the abdomen become less active if they aren’t trained regularly,” explains Canham. “Second, hormonal shifts, particularly declining estrogen and testosterone, tend to redistribute fat toward the abdominal area. Many adults notice more central fat storage even if their weight hasn’t changed significantly.”

In addition, changes to posture and prolonged sitting can weaken the deep core stabilizers. When muscles like the glutes and transverse abdominis lose strength, your abs can look more protruded—even when fat-gain isn’t part of the equation.

“Restoring firmness requires strengthening the core in upright, functional positions, not just doing floor-based ab exercises,” Canham points out. “The most important muscles to target are the ones responsible for stability and posture, not just visible ‘six-pack’ muscles.”

Below, she breaks down a speedy standing workout that can help firm the midsection as you age.

Standing Torso Rotations

Start standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Cross your arms in front of your chest. Alternatively, hold a medicine ball with arms extended ahead of you. Rotate from your core as you twist from side to side, keeping your hips square and feet planted on the ground. Perform 2 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Standing Knee Lifts

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Lift your left knee up to hip height while keeping your core engaged. Lower your foot and repeat on your right side, lifting your right knee up to hip level. Continue to alternate knee lifts. Perform 2 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each leg.

RELATED: ​​5 Walking Exercises That Flatten Your Stomach Better Than Gym Machines After 506254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Standing Side Bends

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in your left hand by your side. Slowly bend at your waist toward the left, stretching your obliques as you do so. Return to standing. Repeat on the right side, holding a dumbbell in your right hand and bending to the right. Perform 2 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Standing Cross-Body Punches

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent. Bring your fists up to your chest or chin. Punch your left arm forward while maintaining relaxed shoulders and keeping your other hand at your chest. Return to the start. Repeat by punching your right arm forward. Perform 2 sets of 20 alternating punches.

Standing Marches