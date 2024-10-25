A 30-Day Standing Workout to Sculpt Ripped Abs in Record Time
If you want to sculpt ripped abs in record time, you can do so in 30 days or less. All you need are the right standing exercises in your arsenal to carve out a leaner, more toned tummy. The best part is that you can perform standing exercises essentially anywhere you happen to be and don't need any extra equipment (other than dumbbells in some cases). Eat This, Not That! spoke with Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness, who breaks down the ultimate 30-day standing workout for six-pack abs in record time, so listen up!
In order to sculpt a chiseled midsection, remember that you need to focus on total-body fat loss, consistency, and solid nutrition. You can't spot reduce or tone just one area of your body; you will lose fat and tone muscle all over your body.
"Standing exercises are essential for functional strength because they not only work your ab muscles, but also your stabilizer muscles," Garcia tells us. "They often involve multiple muscle groups (ex. legs and glutes), which leads to a more complete workout."
Now, let's dive into the ultimate 30-day standing workout for your abs. To begin, Garcia recommends working out three to four times a week and performing two to three sets of 12 to 15 reps of each exercise.
Days 1—10:
1. High Knees
- Stand tall in a hip-width stance.
- Swiftly bring one knee up to your chest.
- Lower it back down to the floor.
- Repeat with the opposite leg.
- Alternate lifting your knees as if you're running in place.
2. Oblique Twists
- Stand tall with your feet planted just outside shoulder-width.
- Bend your knees slightly.
- Extend your arms out to your sides.
- Twist your torso to the left and then to the right, squeezing your shoulder blades as you do so.
3. Standing Bicycle Crunches
- Stand tall with your feet planted hip-distance apart.
- Place your hands at the back of your head.
- Lift your right knee, rotate your torso, and touch your left elbow to your right knee.
- Return to the start position.
- Perform the same motion on the opposite side.
4. Standing Side Leg Raises
- Place your feet shoulder-width apart.
- Bend your knees slightly, and engage your core muscles.
- Raise your left leg out to the side as high as you're able to while keeping your right leg stable.
- Repeat on the other side.
Days 11—20
1. Standing Mountain Climbers
- Stand tall in a hip-width stance.
- Swiftly bring your left knee up to your chest and raise your right arm overhead.
- Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.
2. Wood Choppers
- Plant your feet shoulder-distance apart, and hold onto the ends of a dumbbell.
- Twist at the hips as you lift the dumbbell to your left side.
- Engage your core as you twist to the right and bring the dumbbell down and across your body to your right side.
- Repeat on the opposite side.
3. Standing Russian Twists
- Plant your feet shoulder-distance apart, holding a medicine ball in front of your body so your arms are parallel to the floor.
- Twist your torso to the left and pivot your right foot.
- Rotate to the right and pivot your left foot.
- Continue to twist.
Days 21—30
1. Standing Cross Crunches
- Plant your feet shoulder-width apart and place your hands behind your head.
- Crunch your body as you lift your right knee and bring your left elbow to meet it.
- Lower your leg, and quickly lift your left knee and bring your right elbow to meet it.
- Continue to alternate sides.
2. Standing Leg Circles
- Stand tall, lift your left leg, and keep your toes pointed forward.
- Hold onto a chair on your right side for extra support.
- Place your left hand on your hip.
- Make small circles with your raised leg.
- Repeat on the opposite side.
3. Knee Raises
- Plant your feet shoulder-width apart.
- Lengthen your arms out to your sides.
- Contract your abs, lift your right knee as high as you can, and extend your left arm ahead of your body.
- Return to the start position.
- Lift your left knee and extend your right arm ahead of you.
- Continue to alternate sides, and squeeze your core.