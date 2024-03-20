Stanley's Exciting New Summer Cup Collection Is Coming to Target

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you missed out on the Target and Stanley cup launch that sparked mayhem in stores across the country this past January, you'll soon have another chance to score your own Target-exclusive tumbler. The two companies have collaborated once again for a brand-new collection of summer cups—and they're finally set to hit shelves early next week.

Stanley's new Sunshine Vibes Collection will debut at select Target stores on March 24 and then become available for purchase on the Target website on March 27, TODAY.com reported. Stanley cups are beloved for their durability and ability to keep drinks hot or cold for a long time, but the new drinkware line is unique for its cheery, colorful hues inspired by the fast-approaching summer season.

RELATED: Trader Joe's Just Revealed When Its Viral Mini Tote Bags Will Be Restocked

Here are some of the key products to watch out for with this upcoming launch:

Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers: These 40-ounce cups, which have achieved viral fame on social media, feature a reusable straw, a handle, double-wall vacuum insulation for keeping drinks cold, and a base small enough to fit in car cup holders. Customers will be able to score these in four summer-inspired colors as part of the new Sunshine Vibes Collection at Target—Amethyst, Aquamarine, Summer Plaid, and Sunshine.

IceFlow Flip Straw Tumblers: These cups feature a built-in flip straw, rotating handle, and double-wall vacuum insulation. Customers will be able to choose between two sizes—20-ounces and 30-ounces. They'll be available in Aquamarine, Poppy, Marigold, and Cobalt colors at Target.

All Day Slim Bottles: Unlike other drinkware products sold by Stanley, these 20-ounce bottles feature a twist-off cap. Customers will be able to score these in Amethyst Stripe, Summer Plaid, Sunshine Stripe, and Cobalt Stripe colors.

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers from the Sunshine Vibes Collection are currently listed for $45 on the Target website, though prices could vary in stores. The All Day Slim Bottles are listed online for $30, while the 20-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw Tumblers are listed for $30 (prices for the 30-ounce versions were not immediately available).

RELATED: Target Just Announced a New 'Low Price' Brand With Nearly 400 Products6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Alongside the Sunshine Vibes Collection, Stanley is also launching a new Patio Party Collection on March 24 that seems tailor-made for summer get-togethers. It includes stainless steel pitchers, flasks, coolers, two-gallon jugs, cocktail shaker sets, and several cups in varying styles and sizes.

Additionally, Stanley will launch two new 10-quart lunch boxes at Target on April 7 under the Chip and Joanna Gaines line Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

If the last Stanley launch at Target is any indication, these upcoming new products are likely to be a huge hit with customers and sell out fast. When Stanley teamed up with Starbucks to debut a collection of pink tumblers exclusively at Target in January, the launch drew massive lines and even inspired some fans to camp out overnight by their local stores.