I Tried 7 Breakfast Sandwiches at Starbucks & There's Only 2 I'd Get Again

Who doesn't want a delicious breakfast sandwich made for them in the morning? For those who want a hot breakfast on the go that's more substantial than a muffin, there are certainly a lot of choices at Starbucks—and you're probably already there getting coffee, anyway. But, with so many options, how can you decide which one to get?

To help answer this question, I tried every Starbucks breakfast sandwich and wrap available to me recently and ranked them from worst to best. A few of the sandwiches scored high marks for taste, and most contained high amounts of protein to keep you full and satiated as you power through your day. Many, however, were high in fat and sodium, which means you might want to proceed with caution when placing your order.

My experience of tasting my way through the menu left me with the impression that the sandwiches and wraps at Starbucks can be a fine option when you don't have time to prepare your own hot breakfast. One of the biggest drawbacks, however, is that the warming methods for these pre-cooked, packaged sandwiches can give the bread an overcooked, rubbery texture.

If you're looking for a breakfast that's hand-held, easy to eat on the go, and relatively cheap, Starbucks is a decent option, especially if the alternative is a day-old donut in the office break room. Here are the sandwiches—starting with one I'd never order again and finishing with the very best.

Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap

Per Serving (1 piece) : 290 cal, 8 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 840 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 20 g protein

Nutritionally speaking, the spinach, feta, and egg white wrap is one of the healthier breakfast options at Starbucks, and I was excited to try it. Spinach and feta is a classic combo that I eat all the time in a salad, so I had high hopes until I opened up the wrapper to reveal what was inside.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Flat, burnt, and wilted, this was one sad wrap. The wrap was so squished and warped that it looked like a car had run over it. The spinach had a dark green color and appeared overcooked, and the feta was nowhere to be seen.

The taste: The bottom of the wrap was hard, making it difficult to bite. The spinach was bitter, the cheese was undetectable, and the egg white was bland. There was a bit of sun-dried tomato, which seemed like an afterthought and added nothing to the flavor. This wrap was the definition of hot garbage, and I tossed it where it belonged—in the trash.

Rating: 0/10

Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar and Egg Sandwich

Per Serving (1 piece) : 500 cal, 27 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 960 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 21 g protein

High in fat and sodium, the double-smoked bacon, cheddar, and egg sandwich is served on a croissant bun, and my first thought was how unnecessary that seemed. When I pulled this sandwich out of the bag, there was grease everywhere.

The look: The filling of this sandwich looked appealing, but the big, buttery-looking croissant roll was a real turnoff. Was this a combo of a sweet and savory breakfast? In any case, it seemed like overkill, and I was pretty sure that looking at this sandwich was making my cholesterol go up.

The taste: Biting in, the croissant bun was overly sweet and didn't go well with the other savory ingredients. The croissant had a synthetic butter flavor, and the bacon was super greasy. The bacon being double-smoked didn't make it taste any better. No thanks.

Rating: 2/10

Turkey Bacon, Cheddar, and Egg White Sandwich

Per Serving (1 piece) : 230 cal, 5 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 560 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (3 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 17 g protein

Since it's relatively low in calories, fat, and sodium, the turkey bacon, cheddar, and egg white sandwich is one I might naturally order, especially since it's a combo I sometimes make at home. Sadly, my experience is that the healthier breakfast options at Starbucks are often some of the most boring and tasteless. That was the case here.

The look: The sandwich looked "healthy" but not in a bountiful, colorful way—instead it appeared bland, beige, and boring. There was no visible melty cheese, and the bacon peeking out looked limp and rubbery. It's the definition of a "diet" sandwich.

The taste: The strange thing about this sandwich is that it had zero flavor beyond hot and bland. The turkey bacon, which I usually like, tasted leathery. I could not detect any cheese flavor, and the egg white further contributed to the sandwich's nothingness. The sandwich earned a point only because compared to the others, it's healthier.

Rating: 3/10

Bacon, Gouda, and Egg Sandwich

Per Serving (1 piece) : 360 cal, 18 g fat (7 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 720 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 19 g protein

I was excited to try the bacon, Gouda, and egg sandwich as Gouda has a distinctly rich and nutty flavor. At 360 calories, it seemed like a good middle-ground option between the over-the-top double-smoked bacon and the sad, healthier options I'd tried so far.

The look: The first thing I noticed was the abundance of bread on this sandwich. Starbucks calls it an "artisan roll," but, to me, it looked like a giant dinner roll that overwhelmed the other ingredients. Peeking inside, there was a paltry amount of bacon, and I could barely see the cheese.

The taste: Unfortunately, I could not taste the cheese on this sandwich. The bacon was fatty, and the artisan roll was a big bread bomb that just tasted like bulk. This sandwich might rise to decent if you added a ton of condiments such as hot sauce, but as-is, it's a pass.

Rating: 3/10

Sausage, Cheddar, and Egg Sandwich

Per Serving (1 piece) : 480 cal, 29 g fat (10 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 890 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 18 g protein

The classic sausage, cheddar, and egg breakfast sandwich has something that appeals to almost everyone—meat, cheese, egg, and bread stacked up in a way that you hope will make breakfast the best meal of the day. At nearly 500 calories and almost 30 grams of fat, it's an indulgence in my book.

The look: The sandwich looked tasty right out of the bag, with all of the ingredients visible and the cheese melted appealingly down the side. The appearance of the English muffin made me shiver as I've been down the microwaved English muffin road before, and it's not pretty.

The taste: As I expected, the English muffin had a rubbery taste and texture, making it hard to bite. The sausage had a nice spice to it, but it was overly fatty (especially compared to another type of sausage we'll hear about next). This was a decent sandwich, but the nutritional content would probably make it a no-go for me unless I was starving.

Rating: 4/10

Impossible Breakfast Sandwich

Per Serving (1 piece) : 420 cal, 22 g fat (8 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 800 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 21 g protein

Having tried and enjoyed the Impossible Burger, I was excited to sample the plant-based sausage in the Impossible breakfast sandwich. I was surprised how it didn't seem to fare much better than the other comparable meat-based sandwiches in the nutrition department, but I was still game to gobble it up.

The look: This sandwich looked yummy with lots of melty yellow cheese. The sausage patty had an appealing color with visible spices. The roll looked a bit too big, but it also appeared preferable to the English muffins.

The taste: Indeed, this sausage was flavorful without that fatty taste of most regular meat sausage patties. I preferred the taste of it to the fatty regular sausage offered by Starbucks. This one was a keeper!

Rating: 6/10

Bacon, Sausage, and Egg Wrap

Per Serving (1 piece) : 640 cal, 33 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 0 trans fat), 1,090 mg sodium, 58 g carbs (3 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 28 g protein

A big ol' breakfast burrito is a thing of beauty, and that's exactly what the bacon, sausage, and egg wrap is. Starbucks offers avocado spread as an add-on, and you'll want to get that if you go for this wrap. Still, proceed with caution: This is the highest calorie item on the breakfast menu and the highest in fat and sodium. On a positive note, it is also the highest in protein.

The look: Compared to the other wrap on the Starbucks menu, this one looked delicious—like a giant breakfast burrito. Inside were scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese, and a scant amount of bacon and sausage.

The taste: Biting in, I tasted lots of eggs but virtually no bacon or sausage. This wrap could have used hot sauce and guac. If it had more additions, such as salsa and beans, it would have been a great breakfast. This was arguably the least healthy item on the breakfast menu, but it tasted the best. I'd get it again and save half for the next day.

Rating: 7/10