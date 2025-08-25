Everyone has their go-to Starbucks order. If you want to make a good thing even better—whether that means healthier, sweeter, or just next-level delicious—there are some modifications you can make. And who knows more about this sort of stuff than the people who are making your drinks? Here are 6 Starbucks drinks baristas say taste best with these tweaks.

Transform Your Macchiato Upside Down

One barista recommends making tweaks to the traditional macchiato. An “upside down blonde caramel macchiato” consists of “either half pumps of white mocha or cinnamon dolce and cinnamon powder on top,” they say.

A Fruitier Matcha Lemonade

The same barista has an unusual concoction they refer to as “mop water,” proclaiming “it looks hideous but tastes good if made right,” they write. It is basically a “matcha lemonade with coconut milk strawberry puree and peach juice .”

Swap Out Your Frapp for Tweaked Cold Brew

Consider switching to a healthier alternative if you drink frapps or iced lattes. “Cold brew with light oat milk. I’m simple and cutting on sugar has caused me to lose weight and I gained a lot of weight when I was drinking a lot of sugary drinks at SB. Like a Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frap is 78g of sugar. Insane!” another writes.

Order Your Latte as a Ristretto

Another reveals their “everyday” drink, a grande iced blonde vanilla latte ristretto. “If i need the caffeine i’ll add a shot and if im craving more sweetness i’ll get cold foam and caramel drizzle,” they say. Wait, what is a ristretto, anyway? “It takes some of the water out of the shot, so they overall are less volume, roughly the same caffeine, and mildly sweeter than a normal espresso shot,” one barista says.

A Chai-Spiked Macchiato

Can’t choose between a coffee drink and chai? “I do a venti caramel macchiato with 2 pumps vanilla and 4 pumps chai! its an iced chai on the bottom; dirty chai on top!!” another suggests.

A Sugary Upgrade for Your Frapp

Make a major upgrade to your frapp. “If you want to try something sugary, I suggest a strawberry crème frap with strawberry cold foam, optionally made with coconut milk (it compliments the fruity flavor and gives it a nice texture),” another suggests. “On top of that, you could add vanilla syrup, vanilla bean powder, etc, caramel crunch topping, but imo, at that point, your body may hate you.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e