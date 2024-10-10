 Skip to content

Here's When Starbucks' Holiday Menu Will Launch In 2024

Here's what we know about this year's holiday beverages and treats.
October 10, 2024
While Starbucks fans are still cozying up with their pumpkin spice lattes and other fall beverages, the chain's exciting holiday drinks menu will be coming to stores soon.

Food blogger and fast-food insider Markie Devo, who frequently leaks information about upcoming menu launches on Instagram, just shared details about the Starbucks 2024 holiday menu (which he allegedly received from a Starbucks employee). While last year's holiday menu launched in stores on Nov. 1, this year's launch is expected on Nov. 7. Although there's no official word from Starbucks yet, Devo's posts have shown to be accurate in the past.

According to the leak, the holiday menu will include eight drinks and six food items. The 2024 beverage lineup will reportedly include two new and six returning items.

The first new offering is the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher. Devo said this features sweet orange, tart cranberry, and warm spice combined with cranberry inclusions and mixed with water, lemonade, or coconut milk. The second new reported beverage is the Salted Pecan Cold Brew, which is sweetened with a "touch" of vanilla, topped with salted pecan cream cold foam, and finished with a pecan crunch topping.

If you enjoyed last year's new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, the seasonal beverage is said to come back to Starbucks once again. This drink is made with warm chai spices, creamy oat milk, ice, non-dairy gingerbread cream cold foam, and a pumpkin spice topping.

For the Peppermint Mocha fans, this beloved beverage is expected to return for its 22nd year. Customers can enjoy this hot iced, blended, or as hot chocolate. The same goes for the Peppermint White Chocolate, which is also slated to come back this year.

Other beverages reported to return include the Caramel Brûlée Latte, Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte, which will be available hot, iced, or blended.

In his post, Devo previewed Starbucks' holiday cold foam selection, which includes six flavors: peppermint chocolate cream, sugar cookie cream, chestnut praline cream, gingerbread cream, caramel brûlée cream, and salted pecan cream.

In terms of food, Starbucks will reportedly offer a new Turkey Sage Danish, a pastry made with turkey sausage and a creamy béchamel sauce. Other new items include the Dark Toffee Bundt Cake, Penguin Cookie, and vanilla-flavored Snowman Cake Pop.

Customers can also expect to see the return of the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and Cranberry Bliss Bar. Beyond rolling out seasonal food and beverages, Devo shared that Starbucks will offer silicone straw toppers in six different designs.

After the social media user leaked Starbucks' holiday menu, Instagrammers were buzzing in the comments section. However, not everyone was thrilled by the rumored holiday lineup, with many expressing disappointment over certain seasonal items not returning.

"Still no eggnog 😢," one commenter wrote.

"Where is the toasted white chocolate mocha 😢😢😢😢," another one added.

Others pointed out the lack of the Gingerbread Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha, and Snowman Cookie.

That being said, there were still fans who expressed excitement over this year's offerings.

"The way I've been saying they should be making a cranberry refresher for YEARSSS," one Instagram user commented.

"I get so pumped for the sugar plum danish every year," someone else shared.

