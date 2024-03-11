Starbucks Is Facing a Shortage of a Popular Breakfast Item

It's only been a couple of months since Starbucks dropped several exciting new items as part of its winter 2024 food and beverage menu. However, one of those brand-new items is already such a massive hit with customers that the coffee chain is having trouble keeping it in stock.

This popular new product is the Potato, Cheddar, & Chive Bake (210 calories), a vegetarian item that features cage-free eggs, diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, spinach, and a touch of chives, all baked until golden brown. The news that Starbucks is facing supply issues with the breakfast casserole-inspired item came to light earlier this month thanks to American actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth. She took to X (the social media site formerly known as Twitter) on March 4 to ask Starbucks why the chain had seemingly pulled it from the menu.

"Dear @starbucks why did you get rid of the new potatoes egg and cheese bite thingies? #heartbroken," she wrote in the post.

However, Starbucks confirmed in a reply to Chenoweth's post that the item hasn't been retired, though it is in short supply.

"Dear Kristin, The bakes aren't discontinued, they're just very…Popular!" the post read, seemingly referencing one of Chenoweth's songs from her former role in the Broadway musical 'Wicked.' "Some of our stores are experiencing temporary outages but they'll be restocked soon as part of our year-round menu."

Starbucks commented further on the Potato, Cheddar, & Chive Bake outages to Allrecipes, saying that they're meant to be on the menu year-round but availability will temporarily vary depending on the store or market.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While the chain didn't specify which parts of the country are impacted by the supply issue, Eat This, Not That! checked with several Starbucks stores in central New Jersey and couldn't find the item available at any of them.

So if you find yourself craving a Potato, Cheddar, & Chive Bake in the near future, you might want to check directly with your local Starbucks to confirm it's available before heading over. And if the item isn't currently up for sale near you, don't be too surprised if it doesn't come back in stock right away.

In other Starbucks news, the chain just dropped two brand-new lavender beverages on March 7, its first-ever drinks to feature the floral flavor. One is an Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha (360 calories per 16 ounces) that's topped with a lavender cream cold foam, while the other is an Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte (210 calories per 16 ounces) with Starbucks' Blonde Espresso, oat milk, ice, and notes of sweet lavender. Both will only be available for a limited time, so don't wait too long to sample the drinks if they've piqued your interest.