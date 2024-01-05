Skip to content

10 Best Balance Exercises To Keep You Active & Mobile as You Age

Maintaining balance and stability is crucial as you grow older.
Tyler Read
By Tyler Read
Published on January 5, 2024 | 10:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

Maintaining balance and stability is essential for daily activities and becomes increasingly important as you grow older. I recommend incorporating balance exercises into my clients' routines to help prevent falls and promote mobility. That's why I'm here to share with you 10 of the best balance exercises to stay active and mobile as you age.

Incorporating these movements into your routine can significantly enhance your stability and mobility as you age. Remember to start at your own pace, focusing on proper form and technique. Consistency is key, so make these exercises a regular part of your fitness regimen to enjoy the benefits of improved balance and overall well-being.

Single-Leg Stance

woman demonstrating balance test to predict how long you'll live
Shutterstock

Stand upright with your feet together. Slowly lift one foot off the ground. Hold the position, focusing on maintaining balance. Aim for 15 to 30 seconds. Switch legs, and repeat. Perform two to three sets on each leg.

Heel-to-Toe Walk

Start with your feet together. Take a step forward, placing the heel of one foot directly in front of the toes of the other foot. Continue walking in this heel-to-toe pattern for 20 steps. Turn around, and repeat. Perform two sets.

Tai Chi

tai chi
Shutterstock

Join a Tai Chi class or follow online videos. Practice slow, controlled movements. Emphasize deep breathing and fluid transitions between poses. Incorporate Tai Chi into your routine for 20 to 30 minutes several times a week.

Standing Leg Swings

Hold onto a stable surface for support. Swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner. Perform 10 swings. Switch legs, and repeat. Perform two to three sets on each leg.

Clock Reach

Imagine standing in the center of a clock. Lift one leg, and reach it forward to 12 o'clock. Then, reach to 3 o'clock and 6 o'clock. Return to the starting position. Repeat on the other leg. Perform two sets on each leg.

Balancing Wand Exercise

balancing exercise with stick
Shutterstock

Hold a wand or stick in one hand. Balance on one leg. Move the wand in different patterns, challenging your stability. Switch legs, and repeat. Perform two to three sets on each leg.

Sit-to-Stand Exercise

Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Stand up without using your hands for support. Slowly lower yourself back into the chair. Repeat 10 to 15 times.

Stability Ball Exercises

stability ball exercise class
Shutterstock

Sit on a stability ball with your feet flat on the floor. Perform exercises like seated marches, pelvic tilts, or ball transfers between hands. Engage your core for stability. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps for each exercise.

Calf Raises

calf raise
Shutterstock

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your heels off the ground, rising onto your toes. Hold for a moment. Lower your heels back down. Repeat 15 to 20 times. Perform two to three sets.

Yoga Tree Pose

tree pose
Shutterstock

Stand on one leg with the other foot against the inner thigh or calf of the standing leg. Find a focal point to help with balance. Bring your hands together at chest level or raise them overhead. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to a minute. Switch legs, and repeat. Perform two sets on each leg.

Tyler Read
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
